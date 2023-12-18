National Football League Colin Cowherd: Christian McCaffrey 'most talented' running back and the Niners’ MVP Published Dec. 18, 2023 9:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Christian McCaffrey is the world's best running back!"

Bold statements were all Colin Cowherd had when discussing the San Francisco 49ers running back on Monday's episode of The Herd.

Following the Niners, 45-29, victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Cowherd had nothing but praise for the 27-year-old who is on pace to have his best year yet.

Why Christian McCaffrey has a serious case for this season's MVP award | The Herd

"He's on pace to have 24 touchdowns and 2200 yards on a team that is stacked: [George] Kittle; [Brandon] Aiyuk; Deebo Samuel. They're stacked with weapons. And, he can finish with a touchdown and a half per game and 2200 yards. That's unbelievable!"

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sunday's victory, McCaffrey rushed for 115 yards on 6.4 yards per carry and had a team-high five receptions for 72 yards, which promoted his MVP-favored QB Brock Purdy to sing praises similar to Cowherd.

"Dude, I think Christian should be the MVP," he told reporters.

Based on the year McCaffrey is having, The Herd host could not fathom an alternative option for MVP, but referenced the NFL's usual pattern of choosing QBs.

"At some point are we ever going to embrace a running back?" he questioned.

"In this era it is insane. It makes no sense. If you're going to be historically amazing, then you should be the recipient of honors and awards. That's why we have those honors and awards."

"If you're not going to embrace Christian McCaffrey … If you're not going to consider him for MVP … then make up new guidelines [be]cause what you're seeing … I think he's the most talented running back ever," Cowherd stated.

Purdy and Dallas QB Dak Prescott have been the top names in most discussions surrounding MVP, but for Cowherd, that conversation needs to change.

"With Dak Prescott struggling, Purdy's going to get a lot of MVP talk, but I still contend that Christian McCaffrey is the Niners MVP, not Purdy … This is not anti-Purdy. It's a pro CMC."

"He's the best player on the planet at his position. Having the best year."

Comparing the former Stanford Cardinal to greats like Barry Sanders and Walter Payton, Cowherd concluded that although those players were amazing in their own right, McCaffrey is the best all-around in the running back position.

"In terms of blocking … catching … making people miss and running past them … running and power and finesse … it's as good as anything I've ever seen."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

"I think 20 years from now it's going to look really silly if this Niners' team was to win a Super Bowl, and you're going to be like, God, Christian McCaffrey had 24 touchdowns and 2200 [yards], and … he didn't win the MVP."

"No, they gave it Brock Purdy. Where's he at? Well, they didn't want to pay him eventually three years later, so he's bouncing around the league."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers National Football League

share