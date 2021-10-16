National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 Week 6 picks, including Ravens, Browns and Patriots 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the NFL brings with it another edition of Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5.

Kicking off the action (for Cowherd) is a tantalizing AFC matchup between the Chargers and Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS) while Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on the Lions in Detroit on FOX.

Cardinals - Browns (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX) headlines the afternoon slate before the Cowboys and Patriots kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The finale of Cowherd's bets is a clash between Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers and the Geno Smith-led Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are Cowherd's picks for these five matchups as he laid them out on Friday's "The Herd," with all odds and win totals presented by FOX Bet .

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Lamar Jackson is explosive, but his passing this season has been top-five in key categories: yards, completions, big-pass plays. He leads the NFL with 1,800 total yards, more than 17 different teams this year. But the key will come down to running. The Chargers' defense is not great, and they're atrocious against the run … and the Ravens are one of the more explosive run teams in the league, if not the most. At home, ready to roll, I think they dominate time of possession, and the Ravens win."

Detroit Lions (+3.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "Cincinnati's the story here. They're 3-2. They're playing with fire. Four of their games were decided by three points or fewer — that's the most in the league. They could easily be 1-4. They are not good enough to give up 3.5 points on the road against anybody, and I like Joe Burrow, but in eight road starts, he's got one win. He's 1-6-1."

Cleveland Browns (-3.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "First of all, Cleveland [is] one of three teams in the league that's outgained every team they've played. They just don't close well. Their rushing offense is No. 1 in everything. Yes, Nick Chubb it out. Kareem Hunt is sensational. I don't worry about that. Their defense is getting better. This, again, comes down to the matchup. Arizona struggles against the run. … What does that mean? Kyler Murray is gonna be watching Baker Mayfield on the field. Big time of possession edge to Cleveland takes away opportunities for big plays."

New England Patriots (+3.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "Dallas doesn't have much of a pass rush. We now have enough on Mac Jones to know [that] he is really efficient without facing a pass rush. The Cowboys' defense — people are throwing the ball almost 70% of the time. Why? Because they can. Because their quarterback has time. They have the second-worst pass defense in the league this year. … I don't know if New England can beat Dallas. Dallas is the better team, but the number here at 3.5, the hook, I'll take New England to cover, Dallas to win."

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "This feels obvious to me. … Seattle has a backup quarterback, they have to travel cross-country and try to score against an excellent defense. Geno Smith has not started since 2017. The Steelers' defense? Thirty-six consecutive games without allowing 30 or more points. … And Seattle's defense is a mess. … The secondary for Seattle is a nightmare, and we know this: The Steelers [are] third in the NFL in passing attempts. They throw the football. They've got star receivers. The Seahawks do not match up on the outside with Pittsburgh."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

Colin Cowherd breaks down his five best bets for Week 6 in the NFL, including Chargers-Ravens and Cowboys-Patriots.

