National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 13, including Eagles, Steelers, Bills 3 hours ago

Colin Cowherd 's latest edition of his Blazin' 5 is here just in time for Week 13's thrilling slate.

On Sunday, the early slew of games begins with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles facing off with the New York Jets, both at 1 p.m. ET. That's followed by a rivalry matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

Closing out Colin's picks is a critical division matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), while the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East clash on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "Outside of Minnesota, the Chargers play more close games than any team in the NFL, and Justin Herbert this year — top five in virtually everything. … The Bengals are a really good team coming off their most dominating performance in 20 years over the Steelers. Regression to the mean. They'll pull back. By the way, the Bengals are 4-0 this year against the Steelers, the Jaguars and the Lions. They're 3-4 against everybody else. I think it's a fun, entertaining game. Chargers take the points, win it outright, upset 27-26."

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "Favorite bet of the week. I love Philadelphia … It's the best rushing team in the league, which is remarkable. It's all about Jalen Hurts. They don't have a single player with a 100-yard rushing game this year, and yet they lead the NFL in rushing. And they lead it in rushing yards, touchdowns, rushing differential. It's not even close. This is a Jalen Hurts story. If you haven't faced him, he's a handful. … Philadelphia's gonna go in there, dominate the clock, be a nightmare for the Jets' defense. Take the Eagles to win handily."

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "What's my rule? When good organizations are humiliated, take ‘em the next week. … Since John Harbaugh arrived in Baltimore, the average Steelers-Ravens difference in a game is one point. This is one of the best rivalries in football. Six of the last seven Steeler games? Decided by one possession. … Lamar Jackson — four picks last week. His turnovers have gone way up this year. He's in a rut, he's in a slump, and the Steelers and Mike Tomlin are a proud defense and a proud organization. The Ravens' defense, by the way, allows six yards a play. … I'm gonna take an upset. take the points — Steelers over Baltimore, 23-21."

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Everybody loves Andy Reid in a bye. Doesn't mean he covers the spread. Kansas City's become one of the worst against-the-spread teams in the league, even off a bye. And the Broncos' defense this year — Vic Fangio is outstanding. It's a really good defense. Nine points is way too many for a rivalry game in division. Opposing quarterbacks' passer ratings against Denver is 82, and Mahomes' passer rating in four of his last five games is 80 or below. I like Kansas City to win here, but this is a rivalry game. … I take the Chiefs to win, 26-23, but nine is way too many points here."

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "Earlier in the week it was a bigger number, but at 2.5, I'll take Buffalo. Listen, their defense is great and it's gonna be a snow storm. … Josh Allen, — seven games with 100-plus passer rating. By the way, last year against the Patriots: 2-0, five TDs, one pick. [Bill] Belichick has struggled in the last couple games against Josh Allen. … I think the snow and the Bills push back, New England struggles to move the ball. … I think that's gonna be the game of the weekend."

Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL.

