National Football League
Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 13, including Eagles, Steelers, Bills Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 13, including Eagles, Steelers, Bills
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 13, including Eagles, Steelers, Bills

3 hours ago

Colin Cowherd's latest edition of his Blazin' 5 is here just in time for Week 13's thrilling slate.

On Sunday, the early slew of games begins with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles facing off with the New York Jets, both at 1 p.m. ET. That's followed by a rivalry matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

Closing out Colin's picks is a critical division matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), while the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East clash on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

All odds and win totals are presented by FOX Bet

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "Outside of Minnesota, the Chargers play more close games than any team in the NFL, and Justin Herbert this year — top five in virtually everything. … The Bengals are a really good team coming off their most dominating performance in 20 years over the Steelers. Regression to the mean. They'll pull back. By the way, the Bengals are 4-0 this year against the Steelers, the Jaguars and the Lions. They're 3-4 against everybody else. I think it's a fun, entertaining game. Chargers take the points, win it outright, upset 27-26."

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "Favorite bet of the week. I love Philadelphia … It's the best rushing team in the league, which is remarkable. It's all about Jalen Hurts. They don't have a single player with a 100-yard rushing game this year, and yet they lead the NFL in rushing. And they lead it in rushing yards, touchdowns, rushing differential. It's not even close. This is a Jalen Hurts story. If you haven't faced him, he's a handful. … Philadelphia's gonna go in there, dominate the clock, be a nightmare for the Jets' defense. Take the Eagles to win handily."

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "What's my rule? When good organizations are humiliated, take ‘em the next week. … Since John Harbaugh arrived in Baltimore, the average Steelers-Ravens difference in a game is one point. This is one of the best rivalries in football. Six of the last seven Steeler games? Decided by one possession. … Lamar Jackson — four picks last week. His turnovers have gone way up this year. He's in a rut, he's in a slump, and the Steelers and Mike Tomlin are a proud defense and a proud organization. The Ravens' defense, by the way, allows six yards a play. … I'm gonna take an upset. take the points — Steelers over Baltimore, 23-21."

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Everybody loves Andy Reid in a bye. Doesn't mean he covers the spread. Kansas City's become one of the worst against-the-spread teams in the league, even off a bye. And the Broncos' defense this year — Vic Fangio is outstanding. It's a really good defense. Nine points is way too many for a rivalry game in division. Opposing quarterbacks' passer ratings against Denver is 82, and Mahomes' passer rating in four of his last five games is 80 or below. I like Kansas City to win here, but this is a rivalry game. … I take the Chiefs to win, 26-23, but nine is way too many points here."

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "Earlier in the week it was a bigger number, but at 2.5, I'll take Buffalo. Listen, their defense is great and it's gonna be a snow storm. … Josh Allen, — seven games with 100-plus passer rating. By the way, last year against the Patriots: 2-0, five TDs, one pick. [Bill] Belichick has struggled in the last couple games against Josh Allen. … I think the snow and the Bills push back, New England struggles to move the ball. … I think that's gonna be the game of the weekend."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season I THE HERD
Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL.
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How to Bet Giants-Dolphins
National Football League

How to Bet Giants-Dolphins

How to Bet Giants-Dolphins
Check out the NFL odds on Giants vs. Dolphins, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
3 mins ago
By The Numbers: NFL Week 13
National Football League

By The Numbers: NFL Week 13

By The Numbers: NFL Week 13
Week 13 features primetime divisional matchups that could alter the NFL playoff picture. Here are the numbers to know.
3 hours ago
NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 13, from the point spreads to moneylines and over/under.
6 hours ago
Down-Hill From Here?
New Orleans Saints

Down-Hill From Here?

Down-Hill From Here?
The Saints have lost five straight after falling to the Cowboys on Thursday night, and all eyes are on QB Taysom Hill.
1 day ago
Jason McIntyre's NFL Best Bets
National Football League

Jason McIntyre's NFL Best Bets

Jason McIntyre's NFL Best Bets
Ready to place your Week 13 NFL wagers? Expert Jason McIntyre offers up his best bet on the Vikings and a three-team teaser.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes