National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 18 2 hours ago

Colin Cowherd is as fiery in the Week 18 edition of Blazin' 5 as he was at the start of the season.

Kicking things off in Colin's five favorite bets, Dallas ventures to the City of Brotherly Love for a Saturday square-off against the Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC).

On Sunday, New Orleans and Atlanta battle in an NFC South contest (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX), while San Francisco has a chance to shake up the NFC West against the Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).

At the same time, New England and Miami close out their regular seasons against each other (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS), and in the nightcap, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers fight for a coveted playoff spot in a win-and-you're-in game (8:25 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here are "The Herd" host's predictions, along with odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet .

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "I initially liked the Eagles, but they've got 16 players on the COVID list, so I'm going to take the Cowboys. Their defense leads the NFL in interceptions, takeaways and third-down conversion rate. It's going to be hard for Jalen Hurts. That defense is athletic and rangy. Dak against the NFC East has 50 TDs and 15 picks. He eats them alive. I like Dallas 27-20."

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "This is a rivalry game. I bet the Falcons earlier against the Saints and I'm going to bet them again. They're 7-2 in games decided by eight [points] or fewer games. Their defense has 12 straight games with at least one takeaway. That leads the NFL. Matt Ryan ate ‘em up the last time Atlanta played them, and the Saints’ offense over the last three games is a mess — 10 points a game."

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams:

Colin's thoughts: "Initially I would like San Francisco, but Garoppolo's not practicing. He's got an injury. The Rams are on a five-game winning streak and are playing great second-half football. They lead the NFL in yards per play and Matt Stafford's numbers this year are fantastic. You're asking Trey Lance to face this Rams team on the road. This is only his second road start, and in his first road start he completed under 58% of his throws. This is a big ask for a rookie quarterback."

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "I'm taking Miami. They're 5-0 in their last five home games. Weird things happen last game of the year in Miami. The last eight times the Dolphins played New England in Miami, they're 6-2. We don't talk a lot about the Dolphins' defense. It's fantastic. Opposing quarterbacks have a 55 passer rating against them since Week 12. It's the best in the NFL. This defense has great corners and a great pass rush, and the Pats are 3-6 against teams that are .500 or better."

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "The Raiders' defense has played well four of the last five games and Derek Carr is playing his butt off this year. Darren Waller is back from COVID and the knee injury, and I don't trust the Chargers' defense. It's the worst on third down in the National Football League. The Raiders are running the ball and they're going to keep Justin Herbert off the field."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

