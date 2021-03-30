National Football League
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara joins 'Club Shay Shay'

3 hours ago

On this week's episode of "Club Shay Shay," NFL stud Alvin Kamara dropped by the club.

The New Orleans Saints' running back is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, as well as the 2017 NFL Rookie of the Year. He's also the first running back to record 500 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in each of his first four seasons.

With some free time in the offseason, Kamara sat down for a juice – yes, he loves juicing – and some conversation with Shannon Sharpe. The topics ranged from his record-tying game to quarterback Drew Brees' retirement.

As a running back and receiver out of the backfield, Kamara credits his ability to stay healthy and strong to his diet and focus on recovery. He started juicing in college and has never looked back. 

"I really did my own research on it. I was just trying to figure out new ways to get an edge to be healthier. .. Now I have my own juice bar. It makes a difference – your body is your temple. When I'm training, I'm pretty much plant-based and keep everything clean."

Kamara even named his juice bar as his biggest purchase from his NFL paychecks. It seems to have been a worthwhile investment, as last season, he became the second player in NFL history to score six rushing touchdowns in one game, tying Ernie Nevers.

In hindsight, he wishes he could have broken the record.

"I just felt good. I felt good at the beginning of the game ... Taysom [Hill] gets the sixth one, and I'm at five, and I'm like, 'Whatever. We're blessed.' And I go in there and get the sixth one, and I tie the record, and I'm like, 'Damn, I could have had seven.'"

Hill was at quarterback that day, as Brees was out because of an injury. Now Hill has the chance to take over as QB1 in New Orleans following Brees' recent retirement.

There will be some QB competition, however, as Jameis Winston enters his second year with the franchise ready to take over under center.

"Jameis in Year 2. I think he'll be more comfortable, and he'll be able to showcase exactly what his body of work is. Taysom, he's a competitor, and we've had a taste of Taysom this year actually being the leader and the starting QB ... whoever is the most comfortable in being themselves and finding their own way to take hold of the team and embrace their role as the new QB of the New Orleans Saints, I think that's who is going to win the QB battle."

That said, neither will be able to replace the impact of the veteran Brees on both the club and the community in New Orleans.

"The community, the organization – I mean, what he [Brees] did for football. Period. Drew is not a guy that you can replace. ... Drew is the type of person where his presence is going to be missed. Drew left his mark on all of us. ... He helped make me the player that I am now."

