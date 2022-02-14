Cleveland Browns
Should Cleveland Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney long-term?

3 hours ago

After watching their division rival Bengals fall short in Super Bowl LVI, the Browns now prepare for a particularly turbulent offseason.

Five Browns players earning at least $3 million become unrestricted free agents this spring — a figure only surpassed by eight teams — and none have a higher profile or salary than Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney arrived in Cleveland on a one-year deal last April worth about $8 million with additional incentives, and the first overall pick of the 2014 draft enjoyed one of his most prolific seasons penetrating the backfield. He recorded nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season, both marking his highest totals since 2018.

The three-time Pro-Bowler also formed a lethal partnership at defensive end with Myles Garrett, who posted the best statistical season of his career in 2021, racking up 16 sacks. And now, Garrett has become a vocal supporter of keeping Clowney in Cleveland. 

Clowney recently highlighted his love for his Browns teammates, as well as his contentment in C-Town, noting that comfort will play an important role in his decision-making process

However, Clowney emphasized that "money always talks," and Pro Football Focus (PFF) suggests that free agency could provide a marked pay raise. 

PFF projects a one-year, $15 million contract for Clowney with at least $12 million guaranteed, a figure that would place him among the top-15 earners at his position. 

By a number of metrics, Clowney has earned this elite distinction. The eight-year pro totaled more tackles for loss and QB hits than DeForest Buckner, edged Joey Bosa for 12th in QB hit percentage, and now ranks as the third-best DE in free agency per PFF.

However, Clowney’s performance against the run may be a red flag for high rollers in the defensive end market this free agency cycle. With a rush defense rating of 62.8 — 2021 marked Clowney’s first season below 65 in the metric — Clowney’s performance against the run was backup caliber last season. 

Staying on the field has been another well-documented challenge for Clowney throughout his NFL career. The ex-Gamecock’s helmet-popping potential was curtailed by injuries. He has missed at least one game because of injury every season except 2017, and he’s missed multiple games in several seasons.

Cleveland’s focus will likely lie in strengthening the team’s sputtering offense this offseason. After Week 6, the Browns ranked 24th in efficiency and 25th in EPA (Expected Points Added), figures that kept Cleveland out of the playoffs despite the efforts of Garrett and a stout Cleveland defense. 

Clowney made headlines in 2020 for his $20 million salary demands, and finding a replacement at quarterback or providing Mayfield with a new arsenal may be a more justifiable spend than meeting Clowney’s rising financial demands. 

