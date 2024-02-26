National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals place franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins
National Football League

Cincinnati Bengals place franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins

Published Feb. 26, 2024 2:06 p.m. ET

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on receiver Tee Higgins, which likely will keep him with the team at least one more season, the team said Monday.

If the Bengals can't reach a long-term agreement with the 25-year-old Higgins before July 15, he'll play the 2024 season with the Bengals for a salary of $21.8 million, which is the franchise tag amount for receivers.

Higgins, a second-round draft pick in 2020, couldn't reach a long-term deal before the final year of his rookie contract.

As the 2023 season was beginning, quarterback Joe Burrow signed a five-year contract extension worth $275 million. The Bengals are also expected to offer No. 1 receiver Ja'Marr Chase a lucrative long-term deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higgins has played in 58 regular-season games for Cincinnati and has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022, becoming one of five players in team history to reach that mark multiple times in his first three seasons.

"Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. "I’m glad that he’ll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team."

Higgins' production was down in 2023, mainly because he missed five games with injuries.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft odds: Chargers favored to draft Georgia TE Brock Bowers

2024 NFL Draft odds: Chargers favored to draft Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes