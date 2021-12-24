National Football League Broussard: Josh Allen should've made Pro Bowl over Lamar Jackson 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's annual list of Pro Bowl participants was just released this week, and the AFC's trifecta of quarterbacks was packaged with one glaring absence, according to Chris Broussard.

The "First Things First" host's gripes centered around one quarterback's inclusion on the list — Lamar Jackson — and another's lack thereof — Josh Allen.

"I don't see any way to justify Jackson," Broussard affirmed Friday on the show. "I understand how great he is historically, but you can't put him in over Josh Allen."

For Broussard, the conclusion is simple, and he's come to it based on numbers alone.

"You see that Allen has him beat in everything statistically, and it's really lopsided when you look at touchdowns. He almost has double the amount of TDs and one fewer turnover. He's got him beat in everything. He even has twice as many rushing touchdowns as Lamar. Lamar hasn't rushed for a score since Week 2 against Kansas City."

The fact that both teams have failed to meet expectations record-wise also deepens Broussard's case.

"You can't go by ‘well, Allen's team is underachieving, they’re only 8-6, cause the Ravens are underachieving, and are 8-6. Both of these teams have Super Bowl aspirations. Neither is living up to it."

And Allen has some other abilities that make his campaign superior to Jackson's in Broussard's eyes, including the best ability: Availability.

"Lamar's missed a couple of games this season. This is his worst season since he began as a starter. There's no way to put him in over Josh Allen."

