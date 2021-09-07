National Football League Chris Broussard breaks down the five NFL QBs under the most pressure in 2021 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For an NFL quarterback, pressure comes with the territory.

The degree to which that pressure is felt, however, varies significantly.

On Tuesday's episode of "First Things First," cohost Chris Broussard highlighted the five signal-callers he believes are under the most pressure to perform this upcoming season.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The outlook: The 2019 MVP has given defensive coordinators fits with his unique blend of rushing ability and passing prowess since he took over as Baltimore's starter in 2018. But while Jackson has cemented himself as a fan favorite with his eye-popping highlights, the former Heisman Trophy winner hasn't been able to translate his regular-season heroics into playoff success.

But this season, with newly signed deep threats such as Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman – to line up alongside Marquise Brown – Jackson, John Harbaugh & Co. are poised to rewrite what has thus far been a tragic script of early postseason exits.

Broussard's take: "I may have never seen a player who's accomplished so much so soon be so doubted. And that goes from organizations to media to players. Last year, he was the No. 1-ranked player by the players in the league. This year, he's 23rd. We saw three receivers, Kenny Golladay, John Smith-Schuster (also known as Juju) and T.Y. Hilton turn down the Ravens in free agency. People have their doubts about Lamar Jackson."

4. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

The outlook: Aside from his rookie campaign, Wentz's career has been on a downward trajectory. Numerous injuries have limited his ability to remain on the field, and after he surrendered Philadelphia's starting gig to Jalen Hurts in 2020, the writing was virtually on the wall for Wentz's time with the Eagles.

The QB was dealt to Indianapolis for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick in March. With the Colts, he reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Wentz's path to redemption hit a roadblock in August, though, when he suffered a foot injury that required surgery. Wentz's back is up against the wall like never before, and 2021 will likely go a long way in determining the validity of his NFL future.

Broussard's take: "This is a guy that a few years ago people thought was going to be a superstar. He was en route to winning the MVP award, and now he's an afterthought. He's back with Frank Reich in Indianapolis, the guy who took him to the great heights that he reached in 2017, and this team is built to win now. Great offensive line, good running game, good defense. They are expected to make the playoffs. This could be his last shot at resurrecting his career."

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The outlook: Stafford was the figurative savior who rode into town on a white horse after Los Angeles gave up a haul to acquire him in a trade that included Jared Goff. He set several NFL records as a member of the Detroit Lions, including becoming the fastest player to reach 45,000 career passing yards. But never has Stafford had the combination of offensive weaponry, defense and coaching creativity in Sean McVay that he now does in L.A.

McVay will certainly craft up a few tricks to unleash the full breadth of Stafford's gunslinging. For the QB, all excuses regarding coaching and defense are now out of the window. This could be a make-or-break season for Stafford.

Broussard's take: "Peter King and other experts have picked the Rams to make the Super Bowl! Matthew Stafford has never even won a playoff game. Peter King picked him to be the MVP! He's only been a Pro Bowler one time — there is no excuse. Everywhere else they're stacked: great defense, great coach, great receivers. It's on Stafford to prove that he's a winner."

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The outlook: Injuries, injuries, injuries. Very few quarterbacks in recent years have been bitten by the injury bug quite like Tua Tagovailoa. When healthy, he's a dazzler, wowing onlookers with spectacular plays both through the air and on the ground. The problem, though, is that health is a scarce attribute for the young lefty.

Tagovailoa played in 10 games for the Dolphins during his rookie season, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing 1,814 yards to go with 11 TDs. Talent is certainly not a question for the former Heisman runner-up, but his ability to stay on the field has some doubting his ability to sustain long-term regency.

Broussard's take: "Everybody thinks he stinks. I've never seen a guy so disrespected after 10 games. His team is trying to trade him for a guy that may never play again in the NFL, Deshaun Watson. The insiders are telling you that if that trade were made, the Texans don't want Tua back in the trade. People don't think Tua can play. Pressure's on him to show something."

1. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

The outlook: In some circles, Baker Mayfield is known more for his State Farm commercials than his on-field exploits. Expectations are always plentiful for those chosen at the top of their draft class, but fairly or unfairly, Mayfield has arguably been criticized more than any other quarterback the past few years.

Mayfield has never lacked in the confidence department, and that reputation has followed him since his college days. After leading the Browns to their first playoff victory since 1994 last season, expectations for Mayfield and a fully equipped Browns squad are higher than they've ever been. The football world is eager to see if he can kick his production up a notch and put his money squarely where his mouth is.

Broussard's take: "[The Browns] are stacked everywhere. The defense can ball. The receivers are great. The running game is fantastic. The offensive line gets it done. It's on Baker, and last year when Odell Beckham Jr. went out, I said, ‘I think Baker will play better without OBJ because he won’t have the pressure of getting him the ball,' and he did.

"Now OBJ is back. Can Baker show that he's that leader on the team who can handle having a superstar celebrity receiver and not feel the pressure to force the ball to him?"

Check out Broussard's entire take below:

With the 2021 season opener just around the corner, Chis Broussard unveils the top 5 quarterbacks he believes are under the most pressure this season.

Who will crack under the pressure and who will deliver?

We'll start to get answers this week.

