Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Practices in Full, Rashee Rice Returns to Meetings

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was back in the building and teammate Xavier Worthy back on the practice field Wednesday as the reigning AFC champions turned their attention toward a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Rice is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, part of the fallout from a March 2024 car crash on a Dallas freeway that injured several people. Under the terms of the suspension, he was barred from the practice facility until this week, though he can only take part in meetings and is still not allowed to practice.

"It's huge just having a guy you work with every single week, all training camp, all season, and having him back in the building," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "He always has a smile on his face, and guys like him. He's been here. He's won a Super Bowl here. Even though he's young, he can be a teacher for the guys in the room. He can't practice, but he can be in the meetings and listen to the stuff that we're working on, and he definitely gives a boost to our offense."

So does the return of Worthy, who hurt his shoulder when he collided with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the opening minutes of a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.

Worthy has missed the past two games — a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles and a win Sunday night over the New York Giants. He practiced fully toward the end of last week, raising hopes that the speedster would be available against New York, but the Chiefs ultimately decided to give his shoulder a little more time to heal.

"We'll just evaluate him. Take it day by day," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He feels good, so we'll see."

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, who has been dealing with a quad injury, and cornerback Kristian Fulton, who has been out with an ankle injury, also returned to practice Wednesday. It is unclear whether they will be available against Baltimore.

The Chiefs have some momentum after a 22-9 win over the Giants, while the Ravens are coming off a 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. That leaves both of the AFC juggernauts at 1-2 as they prepare to meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

"They're a prideful group," Mahomes said. "We're going against a team that's going to be as hungry as we are."

