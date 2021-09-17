Chiefs vs. Ravens odds: How to bet, picks, more

National Football League
1 hour ago

The game of the week is here! The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, in what should be an epic duel. 

Kansas City came from behind last week to topple the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs were led by none other than star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 27 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens, on the other hand, dropped their first game to the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore is also dealing with a myriad of injuries, which will get amplified even more this week against a good Kansas City team.

Can Lamar Jackson lead his team to a must-needed victory on Sunday?

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Kansas City versus Baltimore, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (8:20 p.m ET Sunday, NBC)

83% of bets and 90% of money are currently on the Chiefs to cover the spread

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Ravens +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I think something was very clear Sunday against the Browns: You can run the ball on the Chiefs. So depending on how Baltimore can expedite all their new personnel in the backfield, I think I'd take the Ravens.

"Cleveland certainly saw something on film as they just kept attacking the right side. The way to beat a great quarterback like Mahomes is to have him become a spectator. He was a spectator for half that football game."

"The Raiders defeating the Ravens, that will create urgency in Baltimore. Baltimore plays a style that is better leading than trailing, and remember, Kansas City starts slow."

PICK: Ravens (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright) at FOX Bet

