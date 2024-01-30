National Football League Chiefs to test Super Bowl trend, opting to wear home jerseys against 49ers Published Jan. 30, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LVIII will be a natural jersey matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are the designated home team for this season's Super Bowl, will wear their home, red uniforms for Super Bowl LVIII. The home team in all NFL games gets the first pick on which jersey they want to wear, with Kansas City announcing its decision in a social media post on Tuesday. The San Francisco 49ers will likely wear their white road uniforms.

For those who believe in superstitions, recent history isn't in favor of the Chiefs' decision. Dating back to the 2004 season, teams that wear their home jerseys in the Super Bowl are just 3-16. And in the prior 57 Super Bowls, 37 of the winners have rocked white uniforms in the game.

But the Chiefs are a part of the exception. In fact, the last time these two teams met was one of the three times since 2004 that the team wearing home uniforms won the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, who were the designated home team for Super Bowl LIV, opted to wear their home uniforms in their 31-20 win over the 49ers following the 2019 season.

In the other two Super Bowls the Chiefs have played in with Patrick Mahomes though, the trend has continued. The Buccaneers, who were the designated home team for Super Bowl LV, opted to wear their white road uniforms despite playing in their home stadium and beat the Chiefs, 31-9. Last season, the Eagles opted to wear their home green uniforms in Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35.

The Eagles were also one of the few teams, though, to buck the jersey trend over the last two decades. They won Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season while wearing their home green uniforms even though the Patriots, the designated home team that year, opted to wear their away white uniforms.

The Packers' win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season was the only other time that a team wearing their home uniforms has won the Super Bowl since the 2004 season.

