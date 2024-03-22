Chiefs reportedly trading CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans, who will extend his contract
The Tennessee Titans will acquire cornerback L'Jarius Sneed via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and have agreed to the framework of a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL history, per a report from ESPN.
A trade involving Sneed had been expected in recent weeks after the Chiefs, facing the potential free agencies of both Sneed and star pass-rusher Chris Jones, franchise-tagged Sneed while re-signing Jones to a five-year contract worth up to nearly $160 million with $95 million guaranteed.
The Chiefs will reportedly receive a 2025 third-round NFL Draft pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap. The details of Sneed's reported extension with the Titans are not yet known.
Despite being the odd man out, Sneed is still seen as a star defensive back dure to his four productive years in the NFL after the Chiefs made him a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, Sneed lined up alongside former first-round pick Trent McDuffie to form a fearsome cornerback tandem for the Chiefs that helped make defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit second in the NFL in total defense and a big reason why Kansas City repeated as Super Bowl champions.
With the Titans, Sneed figures to start opposite veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who Tennessee just signed in free agency, under first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson — who is well-regarded for his work coaching defensive backs with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
