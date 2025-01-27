National Football League Chiefs’ playoff dominance with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid by the numbers Updated Jan. 27, 2025 10:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kansas City has made it to the conference title in all seven seasons with Mahomes as the starter and is now 5-2 in such games.

Additionally, this is the third straight year that the Chiefs have won the AFC title game. It's only the fourth time in NFL history that a team has made it to the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.

However, unlike the previous three teams, the Chiefs will have a chance to do something that has never been done: win three Super Bowls in a row. As the Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX), let's put the Chiefs' historic run in perspective.

Here's a by-the-numbers look at their dominance under Mahomes and Reid.

4: Mahomes remained undefeated in the playoffs against arguably his top quarterback rival, improving to 4-0 in the postseason against Josh Allen. He also broke the tie in their all-time series, moving to 5-4 against Allen as the Bills have won the last four regular-season games between the two teams.

7-2: Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past five years and could potentially win the MVP for the 2024 season, but defeating Mahomes and the Chiefs has been his biggest hurdle. He's 7-2 all-time against all other teams in the playoffs, further showing how much Mahomes' run has been a blockage to other great QBs.

17-3: Mahomes' new postseason record, breaking a tie for the second-most playoff wins for a QB in NFL history. Mahomes, who surpassed four-time Super Bowl champ Joe Montana, trails only Tom Brady (35) for the most postseason victories in a QB's career.

3: Just two quarterbacks have been responsible for Mahomes' three playoff losses. Brady did it twice. He defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game during the 2018 season with the Patriots and in Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers two years later. Joe Burrow was under center for the other, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game during the 2021 season.

2: Mahomes rushed for two touchdowns in the Chiefs' win over the Bills, with the second being a pivotal score in the fourth quarter. That was a first for Mahomes, who had never rushed for two touchdowns in a playoff game before.

50: Mahomes also threw a touchdown against the Bills, giving him 50 total touchdowns in his playoff career. He passed Aaron Rodgers for the second-most total touchdowns in postseason history with his three scores. Now, he ranks behind only Brady for the most all-time. The seven-time Super Bowl winner had 95 total playoff touchdowns in his career.

9: As the Chiefs seek a three-peat, Sunday's win marked the ninth straight playoff victory for Mahomes and the Chiefs. That's the second-longest streak in the Super Bowl era. They could tie the Patriots' record of 10 if they win Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes won his fifth AFC title on Sunday. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

12: Mahomes has played all but two of his non-Super Bowl playoff games at home in his career. He improved to 12-2 all-time in postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium. Of course, only Brady has more with 21 career home playoff wins.

105: This season's AFC title game marked the 105th time that Mahomes has led the Chiefs to victory since he became their starter in 2018, the most for a quarterback in a seven-season span in NFL history. He's 105-26 as a starter in those seven seasons, while Brady is the only other QB with at least 100 wins over a seven-year span (2001-07).

5: Mahomes joined Brady (10) and John Elway (five) as the only starting quarterbacks in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl five times. Mahomes, 29, will be the only quarterback to start five Super Bowls before turning 30.

28: Reid is also knocking on the door of history. He now has 28 playoff victories, moving him three away from tying Bill Belichick (31) for the most ever for a head coach.

19: Additionally, Reid has 19 career playoff wins at home as a head coach, which is the second-most in NFL history. That also trails Belichick, who won 21 postseason games at home in his career.

6: Reid will be going up against the team that gave him his first opportunity to be a head coach in Super Bowl LIX. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl once and has guided the Chiefs back there for a fifth time, giving Reid six total Super Bowl appearances. That brought him into a tie with Don Shula for the second-most ever for a head coach, behind Belichick's nine.

Andy Reid is heading to the Super Bowl for the sixth time as a head coach in his career. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7: Bills coach Sean McDermott was a longtime assistant under Reid in Philadelphia, with Sunday improving the Chiefs head coach's record to 7-0 all-time against his former assistant in the playoffs. The others who've lost to Reid are John Harbaugh, Doug Pederson and Brad Childress.

17: If it seems like the Chiefs have a stranglehold in close games, it's because they do. They've now won 17th straight one-score games (including playoffs), which is the longest such streak in NFL history.

