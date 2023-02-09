Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid pranked by press conference questions
Super Bowl Opening Night brought plenty of funny moments as coaches and players from the Eagles and Chiefs faced the media. More hilarity has ensued in the days since, especially for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes, the overwhelming favorite to win NFL MVP this season, got duped by a reporter in his Wednesday press conference who told him that Rihanna — who will perform at the halftime show during Super Bowl LVII — said he was the "greatest quarterback ever." The reporter asked how hearing that made Mahomes feel.
"It makes me feel great," Mahomes said. "She's gonna crush it at halftime. I have family members that I think are more excited about the halftime show than they are the game. Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel, so I'm glad that she went with me for that honor."
"She didn't," the reporter responded. "I was just messing with you."
As the room broke out into laughter, Mahomes seemed a little disappointed that the nine-time Grammy winner did not actually compliment him.
"Aw man," Mahomes said. "You got me up here smiling and smirking!"
Mahomes was not the only one put in an awkward spot by a music-related question Wednesday. Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall showed up to Reid's press conference and asked the Chiefs head coach to name his top-three rappers. Reid knows how to draw up an offense and develop quarterbacks, but it quickly became clear that his rap knowledge is limited.
[Super Bowl Opening Night: Best quotes from Eagles, Chiefs]
"Do the Fat Boys count as one rapper?" Reid asked, referencing the 1980s hip-hop trio.
Marshall responded that they do not.
"Jay-Z, uh, shoot, I don't know," Reid said amid chuckles. "Master P? I'm giving you all the old ones."
Marshall shouted out a couple of suggestions, including Lil' Wayne and Meek Mill.
"I'll take Lil' Wayne. Wasn't he just at our place?" Reid asked.
He was not — Reid was thinking of Lil' Jon, who performed at Arrowhead Stadium during halftime of the Chiefs' divisional round playoff win against the Jaguars.
As more laughter erupted in the room, Reid jokingly fired back at Marshall.
"You've got to give me an easier question than that, doggone it!" Reid said.
Reid later revealed in the same press conference that he does not drink coffee nor any sort of caffeine in the mornings.
"I just get up and go," he said. "I got endless energy for a chubby guy."
Reid will look to lead the Chiefs to a victory over his old his team, the Eagles, in Super Bow LVII, which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs' trick play engineer. Here's how they come together
- Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
- ‘I was blessed to have Damar’: Eagles’ Miles Sanders shares bond with Bills’ Hamlin
- Greg Olsen's key matchup in Super Bowl LVII? The offensive lines
- Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one.
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady: Ranking 10 best Super Bowls ever
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- 2023 NBA trade grades: How did Suns, Nets do in Kevin Durant deal?
- How LeBron James became the NBA's scoring king
- With Texas and Oklahoma on the way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Super Bowl 2023 odds: Recounting the history of Super Bowl prop bets