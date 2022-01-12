National Football League Chiefs, Packers enter NFL playoffs atop Nick Wright's Tiers 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The spectacle that is the NFL postseason has finally arrived.

And while a host of teams in this week's countdown will be erased from contention following Super Wild Card Weekend, that didn't stop Nick Wright from giving each playoff team a place in his rankings.

Nick Wright reveals NFL Tiers heading into playoffs It's playoff week, and Nick Wright has updated his NFL Tiers ahead of the playoffs. Can anyone knock his Kansas City Chiefs from the top of the pyramid?

So how does his compilation stack up? Let's get right into it.

Here are the "First Things First" host's tiers, with each group's best odds to win the Super Bowl, as provided by FOX Bet.

TOO MANY TEAMS: Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles

Wright's thoughts: "The NFL made a couple of changes recently … like unnecessarily adding the extra playoff team. You know what the Steelers and Eagles should be doing right now? Chillin'. Instead, they've got to go play Brady and Mahomes and get their teeth kicked in. Nobody wants ‘em there, they don’t want to be there."

Best Super Bowl odds: Eagles +5500

UNRANKED DUE TO PETITION: New England Patriots

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Wright's thoughts: "Per Kevin Wildes' request, they're off the tiers. He petitioned to have the Patriots removed from the tiers, so they are unranked. They will get no discussion, nothing. At its core, The Committee is a service endeavor.

CINDERELLA PATH: Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

Best Super Bowl odds: 49ers +2500

Wright's thoughts: "These teams have a chance to win this weekend, and if they do, a Cinderella path opens up for them. If they win this weekend, they are the teams nobody wants to play."

DANGEROUS QB, DANGEROUS COACH: Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: Bengals +1700

Wright's thoughts: "Everyone is afraid of Burrow and Kyler. All Bengals and Cardinals fans are afraid of Zach Taylor and Kliff Kingsbury. The quarterback is dangerous for the opposition, the coaches are dangerous for the teams. Unfortunately, their coaches are prominently involved, so they're going to have to overcome that."

FINAL 4 OR BUST: Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Titans +850

Wright's thoughts: "If these teams do not get to the Conference Championship weekend, it's a total failure. The Titans only have to win one home game to get there. But their team history says their chances aren't great. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have not been to a Conference Championship game since January of 1996."

LIVE AND DIE BY QB: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +750

Wright's thoughts: "How far you're going in these playoffs, is determined by your quarterback. Both of these teams, if we're being honest, could make the Super Bowl. Both of them absolutely could lose this week. They have good rosters around them, stars on both sides of the ball, but the up-and-down play of magic-mountain Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford strikes fear in hearts of their own team, and the opposition."

TRULY TERRIFYING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: +750

Wright's thoughts: "They've got a great draw as the 2-seed. They have this odd motivation caused by the Antonio Brown clown tour. They've won seven of eight, Brady is feeling sharp, and nobody in the NFC really wants to see Tom Brady and the Bucs on the other side of the field."

NO. 1 CONTENDER: Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl Odds: +375

Wright's thoughts: "If the Packers don't make the Super Bowl this year, it's going to be very hard to point a lot of fingers other than towards Aaron Rodgers. They have the bye, they're getting healthier when other teams are getting more injured, they have the perfect path imaginable. You can't go three straight NFC Championship games, back-to-back at home by the way, and lose all three."

DYNASTY (2 OF 3): Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl Odds: +425

Wright's thoughts: "It's not even the favorites anymore. The Kansas City Chiefs are four wins away from — you can no longer deny it's a dynasty. If, and when they win the Super Bowl, they go into next year with the ability to have the greatest four-year run in NFL history. No team has ever won more than three Super Bowls in four years. The Chiefs have an opportunity to make four straight Super Bowls, that's only been done by Buffalo."

