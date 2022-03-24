National Football League Chiefs or Dolphins: Who won the Tyreek Hill trade? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tyreek Hill has reveled in a successful on-field career since being drafted by Kansas City in 2016.

As a diminutive slot receiver, Hill racked up more than 6,000 yards over the last five seasons, the fourth-most of any wideout, and played a pivotal role in KC’s dynamic offense and budding dynasty.

So with Hill departing for Miami to become the league’s highest-paid receiver this week, many would expect Nick Wright, FOX Sports' biggest Chiefs fan, to be heartbroken. However, Wright was grateful for Hill’s career at Arrowhead on "First Things First" Thursday afternoon, deeming Kansas City long-term winners of the trade.

"Thank you to Tyreek Hill for delivering six years of excellence to my hometown," Wright said. "But this [trading Hill] is absolutely how you have a 10-year plan. This is absolutely how you sustain success."

After a spotty college career that saw Hill dismissed from the Oklahoma State football and track programs due to domestic abuse charges, Kansas City took a chance on the troubled speedster with a fifth-round draft pick. Hill initially agreed to a four-year contract worth just $2.5 million before earning a three-year, $54 million contract in 2019 after a first-team All-Pro season.

Kansas City squeezed the best seasons out of Hill’s career for fewer than $10 million per year, and offloading their aging superstar — Hill turns 30 at the end of the 2023 season — for a cornucopia of draft picks seems like prudent business.

"Because the goal has always been multiple Super Bowls, paying Tyreek Hill $30 million as he's approaching 30 years old would be bad business," Wright said. "The Chiefs spent a fifth-round pick and $40 million on Tyreek Hill to get six great years of production. The Dolphins are now spending a first, a second, a fourth, a fourth and a six and $140 million for five years of potential production."

Wright also referenced a number of similarly constructed trades where a superstar leaves for a bundle of draft picks, noting that teams parting with big-time players enjoyed long-term success.

New England traded Brandin Cooks for a first-and sixth-round pick and both Las Vegas and Cleveland exchanged Amari Cooper and Odell Beckham Jr. respectively for first-round picks, all teams that Wright asserts won those trades.

"We always say the team that got the star players is the winner of the deal, except for me," Wright said. "So we'll see, maybe we'll buck history. Or maybe the Chiefs are going to end up the long-term winners."

Co-host Kevin Wildes agreed that Kansas City won the trade from a franchise-building perspective but was more bearish on the Chiefs’ chances in the 2022 season.

Kansas City's streak of six consecutive AFC West titles appears to be in serious jeopardy in 2022, with each of their division rivals strengthening this offseason. The Broncos upgraded at QB with Russell Wilson and added star linebacker Randy Gregory, the Raiders brought in one of the NFL’s best weapons in Davante Adams and the Chargers snatched OLB Khalil Mack from Chicago.

"[The Hill trade is] probably good in the long term," Wildes said. "So is investing in your 401k, but like that doesn't make for a fun weekend."

Trading Hill seems to be the sound choice for long-term success, but with divisional rivals strengthening, Kansas City will need career years from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to keep their streak of AFC West titles going.

