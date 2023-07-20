National Football League Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco: I'll 'absolutely' be ready for Week 1 Published Jul. 20, 2023 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been recovering from a broken hand and a torn labrum, but the soon-to-be second-year running back expects to be healthy when the team begins its quest of defending the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Pacheco said Thursday that he'll "absolutely" be ready for the Chiefs' Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the opening game of the 2023 NFL season.

"I'm feeling great right now," Pacheco told NFL Media. "It's just, you know, it's a process. It takes time and for me to just continue to listen to the staff and trust myself."

With his health nearing full strength, Pacheco has a specific goal in mind. He said he's aiming to run for 1,000 yards in his second season.

The Chiefs selected Pacheco with the No. 251 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Rutgers; he shattered expectations as a rookie.

Pacheco, who ended up starting a combined 14 games (regular season plus postseason), ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry in the regular season. He then ran for 95 yards in the Chiefs' divisional round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and totaled 85 combined yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Pacheco played a vital role in the Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, rushing for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Pacheco is part of a Kansas City running back room that includes 2020 first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire — who has only appeared in 37 of a possible 57 regular-season and postseason games due to various injuries — and the versatile Jerick McKinnon.

