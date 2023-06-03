National Football League
Chiefs, Eagles, Dolphins headline most dangerous NFL offenses right now
Chiefs, Eagles, Dolphins headline most dangerous NFL offenses right now

Published Jun. 3, 2023 4:33 p.m. ET

The NFL is full of high-octane offenses and elite-level quarterbacks in both the AFC and NFC. 

That said, which team boasts the best operation of the bunch?

Emmanuel Acho provided his top five offenses in the league heading into the 2023-24 season on Friday's edition of "Speak," and some of his choices might surprise you.

Let's get to it!

5. Los Angeles Chargers

2022-23 stats: 269.6 passing yards (third-best in NFL), 89.6 rushing yards (30th), 359.3 total yards (ninth) and 23.0 points per game (13th)

Key players: QB Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, RB Austin Ekeler

Acho's take: "Who do they have now at offensive coordinator? Kellen Moore. Kellen Moore has led two No. 1 offenses in the last five years for the Dallas Cowboys."

4. Cincinnati Bengals

2022-23 stats: 265.0 passing yards (fifth-best in NFL), 95.5 rushing yards (29th), 360.5 total yards (eighth) and 26.1 points per game (seventh)

Key players: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, RB Joe Mixon

Acho's take: "[The] Bengals need no introduction. [They were] in the Super Bowl two years ago. [They have] Joe Burrow and maybe the best receiving core in football."

3. Miami Dolphins

2022-23 stats: 265.4 passing yards (fourth-best in NFL), 99.2 rushing yards (25th), 364.5 total yards (sixth) and 23.4 points per game (11th)

Key players: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Raheem Mostert

Acho's take: "One thing you cannot coach in this life or the next [is] speed, and they have a whole lot of it."

2. Philadelphia Eagles

2022-23 stats: 241.5 passing yards (ninth-best in NFL), 147.6 rushing yards (fifth), 389.1 total yards (third) and 28.1 points per game (third)

Key players: QB Jalen Hurts, WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, TE Dallas Goedert

Acho's take: "We already know what they have, and they got even better when you think about adding more depth at the running back position."

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2022-23 stats: 297.8 passing yards (best in NFL), 115.9 rushing yards (20th), 413.6 total yards (best in NFL) and 29.2 points per game (best in NFL)

Key players: QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, WR Kadarius Toney, RB Isiah Pacheco

Acho's take: "Need no introduction, the Chiefs, your [LeSean McCoy] former team, [the] team that helped you win a Super Bowl."

