Chiefs, Defensive End George Karlaftis Agree to 4-Year, $93 Million Contract
The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive end George Karlaftis have agreed to a four-year, $93 million contract that includes $62 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, which locks up one of the Chiefs' best young defensive players on the same day that they report to training camp at Missouri Western, is still pending a physical.
It is the second high-profile contract that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has finished off in the past week. He signed Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith to a four-year, $94 million extension on Tuesday.
Karlaftis, a first-round pick in 2022, has started 44 of his 49 regular-season games for the Chiefs. His best season came two years ago, when he had 10.5 sacks while starting every game. He had 8.0 sacks in 16 games last season.
Karlaftis has appeared in the Super Bowl every season, winning the first two and losing to Philadelphia in February.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
