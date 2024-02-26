National Football League
Chiefs, Andy Reid reportedly set to begin talks on contract extension
Updated Feb. 26, 2024 9:24 a.m. ET

Not only is Andy Reid holding off on retirement, he's looking to extend his stay with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid and the Chiefs are set to begin extension negotiations that will make him the highest-paid coach in football, NFL Media reported Monday. General manager Brett Veach is also set to receive a pay bump, according to NFL Media.

There were rumors that Reid, who turns 66 in March, would retire following the 2023 season. But the Chiefs coach insisted that wouldn't be the case after the team's third Super Bowl win in five years earlier in February, an overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to becoming the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 2003-04, the Chiefs didn't extend Reid and Veach following their Super Bowl-winning season in 2020. Both received six-year deals in 2020 after that first Super Bowl win against the 49ers.

Since receiving his last contract, Reid has dropped to the eighth-highest-paid coach in the NFL and the third-highest paid in the AFC West on a per-year basis, according to NFL Media. There are reportedly six current coaches who earn a salary of $15 million. Bill Belichick was believed to have been the highest-paid coach in the NFL before the Patriots parted ways with him in January.

The Chiefs have already extended a couple of other coaches on their staff. They gave defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo a new deal after he guided one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2023. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub also received an extension.

With several top members of the Chiefs organization signing extensions or expected to receive one, Kansas City is loading up to try and become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Can the Chiefs three-peat without Chris Jones?

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 after a 14-year stint as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach. He's led Kansas City to eight straight AFC West titles, making it to the AFC Championship Game in each of the last six seasons. He's also the winningest active head coach with 284 regular season and postseason wins combined, which ranks fourth all-time.

