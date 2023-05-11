National Football League Kansas City Chiefs 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 8:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Thursday, Sept. 7) — vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 6 (Thursday, Oct. 12) — vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Miami Dolphins (Germany), 9:30 a.m.: L

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 (Monday, Nov. 20) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Monday, Dec. 18) — at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 6) — at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD: W

Final record: 13-4

The Chiefs are mostly predictable when it comes to wins and losses. They tend to start fast in September, get bored in October and then dominate after their bye week. Patrick Mahomes has 10 losses over 36 games in September and October, then just six losses in 44 games in the months of November, December and January. The Chiefs have not lost a divisional road game that Mahomes has started, and that trend doesn't end this season. The Chargers play their Super Bowl in Arrowhead and the Bengals get their playoff revenge in Arrowhead. I've penciled in the annual Chiefs' clunker on the road in Minnesota to get to 13-4.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz .

