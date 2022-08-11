National Football League Chicago Bears must find a way to re-sign Roquan Smith 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

EDITOR'S NOTE: In "Bucky's Blueprint," Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player, scout and executive, pulls back the curtain on front offices around the league to reveal how teams evaluate players and build rosters and franchises.

Perhaps this is the season for every blue-chip player in the league to request a trade.

While I am making that comment in jest, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is the latest disgruntled star to ask for his walking papers.

Roquan Smith requests trade Mark Sanchez reacts to Roquan Smith's trade request and predicts whether the Bears' star linebacker will get paid.

The fifth-year pro released a statement this week requesting a trade and suggesting "the new front office doesn't value me here" after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

"They've refused to negotiate in good faith," Smith wrote. "Every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.' The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself and for the entire LB market if I signed it."

Bears general manager Ryan Poles responded to the request by stating his intention to sign Smith to an extension that would keep him with the team as the centerpiece of the defense.

"I'll double down on what I've said before — my feelings for Roquan haven't changed at all," Poles said. "I think he's a very good football player. I love the kid. I love what he's done on the field, which makes me really disappointed with where we're at right now. I thought we'd be in a better situation, to be completely honest with you.

"In terms of our philosophy in the front office, I've always believed and always will that we take care of our homegrown talent. We pay them, we take care of them, and we take everyone for what they've done and what they can become in the future. And with this situation, we've showed respect from a very early timeframe, and with that said, there's record-setting pieces of this contract that I thought was going to show him the respect that he deserves, and obviously that hasn't been the case.

"With that said, we can't lose sight that this isn't about one player. My job is to build a roster that's going to sustain success for a long period of time. At the end of the day, we've got to do what's best for the Chicago Bears."

"Everything starts with a mindset" Roquan Smith discusses what makes him one of the most feared defensive players in the NFL. He reveals his mindset in everything he does and his desire to be the best player in the league.

Although the back-and-forth discussions are part of contract negotiations, the Bears' squabbles with their star linebacker will test the team-building philosophy of the new general manager. Off-the-ball linebackers are not viewed as marquee players in a league that revolves around the passing game. The big money in today's game is typically reserved for passers, pass-rushers, pass-catchers and playmakers (cornerbacks).

While ultra-athletic linebackers are viewed by coaches as key ingredients to an elite defensive recipe, general managers and scouts have been reluctant to value off-the-ball linebackers as VIPs on the roster.

Without significant sack production or ball disruption (forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, pass break-ups or interceptions), it's difficult to justify expending a top pick or paying big bucks ($20 million-plus annually) to a tackling machine that fails to impact the passing game.

Smith certainly tests that theory as a defender with four straight seasons with 100-plus tackles and at least one interception. He has recorded 14 career sacks in 61 games (59 starts), with a career-best five sacks in 2018.

Selected second-team All-Pro in both 2020 and 2021, Smith is regarded as a certified baller in league circles, and his impact potential in Matt Eberflus' Tampa-2 scheme should have made this deal a no-brainer. As a swift linebacker with outstanding instincts and superb "hit, run and cover" skills, Smith falls in line with the standouts (Shaquille Leonard and Sean Lee) who have played "WILL" linebacker under Eberflus' tutelage. Moreover, the weak-side linebacker is one of the marquee positions in the scheme.

"It's documented in the defense that's the position, right?" Eberflus said. "That's one of the positions, that, the 3-technique, outside pass-rushers, nickel. Those guys are all very important to us, and that Will position is a cog to that."

Given the head coach's take on the importance of the position, the Bears recognize Smith's importance and potential impact as a playmaker. With Smith a former top-10 pick by Chicago, the front office should also see the value in rewarding a "homegrown" talent with a contract that ties him to the club for the prime years of his career.

Although the Bears want to retain Smith's services on a team-friendly deal, the team should place a greater priority on rewarding the player than winning the negotiation.

If Smith fits the culture and the scheme, the Bears should overpay the fifth-year pro for his services. Based on his production, age (25) and potential, the contract should fall in line with the blockbuster deals recently inked by five-star linebackers. Leonard's contract is certainly the standard after the All-Pro signed a five-year, $99.2 million contract with $52.5 million guaranteed.

With Leonard commanding nearly $20 million annually, the comparison will certainly drive up the cost. Although Smith has not produced as many turnovers as the Colts' star (Leonard has 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions), he has comparable sack production (Leonard 15; Smith 14) and more disruptive plays (Leonard has 30 career tackles for loss; Smith has 43, including 30 since 2020).

Considering that the tackle numbers are nearly identical (Leonard 538, Smith 523), Smith has a strong case to inch above the $20 million mark. The production is there, and Smith has the potential to meet or exceed those numbers in the same scheme.

In a normal negotiation, Smith's agent would counter the Bears' proposal and discussion points with production comparisons and projections. However, the young linebacker is serving as his own agent, and the negotiations could become even more contentious if Smith is offended by the Bears' proposals. Contract discussions involve some tough conversations, and the Bears have to navigate the situation carefully to avoid irreparable damage to the relationship.

Chicago's front office must show love to the team's best player while pointing out his flaws and how those impact his market value. Poles must also find a way to make the number make sense on the books while rewarding Smith for his work between the lines.

Smith must be able to handle the critiques while fighting for a deal that accurately reflects his value to the team and league. These can be difficult discussions due to emotions, but the team and player must be able to reach a middle ground.

Given the changing marketplace for elite players, I would expect Smith's deal to challenge Leonard when it is completed. Whether it is real or imagined, the annual compensation will approach the $20 million mark, with guarantees that also match what was included in the market-setting deal.

Although the Bears could attempt to keep the numbers closer to CJ Mosley's deal (five-year, $85.5 million) inked in 2019, the market is poised to shift with the salary cap set to explode in the coming years. Moreover, the Bears have money to spend (the team is projected to have nearly $100 million in cap space), and that could force Smith to drive a hard bargain as the team's top defender.

It might be a few more weeks before the Bears relent and give in to Smith's contract demands, but I would expect to see the team keep No. 58 in the fold for a long time. It might require a little overspending to get it done, but the Bears need to keep their defensive franchise player around to jump-start the team's rebuilding effort.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on " Speak For Yourself ." He has been in or around the league since 1994, playing for or working with, among others, Marv Levy, Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren and Ron Wolf. Brooks also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

