National Football League Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago Bears head to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in this Week 3 matchup.

Both teams come into this game off Week 2 victories after dropping their season openers.

For Chicago, prized rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start in Cleveland. The first-round draft pick was forced into the game in Week 2 after Andy Dalton sustained an injury. Fields completed 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards with no touchdowns and 1 interception while rushing for 31 yards on 10 carries in the victory.

Cleveland looked shaky against the Houston Texans before QB Baker Mayfield rallied the Browns from a 21-14 second-quarter deficit. Mayfield finished with 213 passing yards while running back Nick Chubb led the rushing attack with 95 rushing yards in the win.

Will Fields be able to take the heat against Myles Garrett and this attacking Cleveland defense? We'll get our answer soon enough.

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet .

CHICAGO BEARS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns -7 (Browns favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Browns -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Bears +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "This is my favorite bet of the week, and I'm surprised at the line.

"Cleveland absolutely knows what they are. Baker's completion percentage is 81%. They have a formula; most good teams do. They run the ball and get ahead. The back end of their defense I'm still worried about. But, at this point in their season, Cleveland still has an identity.

"Chicago might have less of an identity than any other team in the league. Chicago can generate a pretty good pass rush. But, when you take that away as the Rams did in Week 1, it's a pretty skittish back end. You are not going to get a great pass rush on Baker Mayfield with Cleveland's offensive line.

"I get the superior roster, system, and identity right now against a Chicago team that doesn't really know what they are. This feels like a big Browns win. I think this could get ugly."

PICK: Browns (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.