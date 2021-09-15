National Football League For Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, it's a question of timing 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 for the Chicago Bears ended in disappointment with a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

And with disappointing losses comes an eagerness to try and correct the issues that led to that disappointment.

In the case of the Bears, there are some who believe that a change at the quarterback position could help turn things around after just one regular-season game.

The Bears, though, have maintained that veteran Andy Dalton was their starting quarterback from the moment they signed him this offseason, and they've stood firm in that stance even after drafting rookie Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Nick Wright believes that now is the perfect time for a quarterback swap in Chicago after Dalton's disappointing regular-season debut. He explained why on "The Herd."

"Maybe when he had the worst passer rating in the league other than [Aaron] Rodgers," said Wright. "Started the season off with a pick in the end zone, that was a sign. Go to Justin Fields. If you're a Bears fan, I don't know how much longer you can go with watching Andy Dalton."

On Sunday, Dalton completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 206 yards and an interception, posting a 72.9 passer rating. He also lost a fumble.

Fields saw limited action – mainly in red zone packages – completing both of his pass attempts for 10 yards. He also scored on a 3-yard run.

Though Fields had a light workload in Week 1, Colin Cowherd believes now is the perfect time for the rookie to see the field and gain confidence because the Bears' schedule is manageable in the upcoming weeks.

"Four teams, one elite pass rusher, Myles Garrett," said Cowherd. "This is when you give Justin Fields a little confidence. You get him out there. You let him play against very average pass rushers. You make him feel good about himself."

Over the next four weeks, the Bears play the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

Of those teams, only Browns defensive end Garrett and Packers defensive end Za'Darius Smith finished in the top 10 in sacks last season.

After that stretch of games, things get more difficult, with the Bears facing the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive weeks, all of which feature elite defenses and pass-rushers.

Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen believes that now might be a good time to hand the starting job to Fields. But he also thinks that whoever the franchise chooses, it needs to make a firm commitment to that player. He discussed it on "The Herd."

"I think they need to commit one way or the other," said Olsen. "If they are going to play him [Fields] they have to play him now. You don't want to throw a young quarterback to the wolves. Let's let him play against Detroit [Lions] and some of these pass-rushers where he can settle in."

The Bears figure to hand the starting QB reins to Fields at some point. The question remains when that will happen. For now, Bears fans will just have to wait to find out.

