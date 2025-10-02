National Football League 'He Should Be From California': Unassuming Justin Herbert Embracing California Cool Published Oct. 3, 2025 9:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — There are two sides to Justin Herbert. Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins, one of Herbert's longest-tenured teammates, can attest to that, offering a tidy breakdown of his teammate's personality from his locker.

"There’s football Justin, and there’s outside the building Justin," Pipkins, who was drafted by the Bolts in 2019 and became Herbert's teammate a year later, told me. "Football Justin is a leader and the most mentally tough human being I’ve met in my life. Just somebody who you’d do anything for to make successful.

"Out of the building Justin? He quotes movies all the time. He plays chess, likes to joke around and hang around. He’s two different guys, basically."

What’s his favorite movie quote?

"Anything in the moment, he’ll bring up," Pipkins went on. "He’s quick-witted."

Second-year offensive lineman Joe Alt noted that Herbert has an affinity for a popular TV show, though.

"He’s more of a ‘SpongeBob’ guy, actually," Alt said.

Now in his sixth NFL season, Herbert’s no longer seen as the reserved quarterback known for getting haircuts from the team's strength coach. In his second season as head coach of the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh has championed Herbert as a stalwart, asking others to raise their level of play to his starting quarterback’s high standard.

The guy with a big-time arm from the Pacific Northwest college town of Eugene, Oregon, has grown comfortable being uncomfortable, adopting Harbaugh’s mantra of being an authentic competitor as the Bolts attempt to move past the Kansas City Chiefs as the dominant power in the AFC West.

"I’m just trying to be the best quarterback, leader and teammate that I can be," Herbert said. "Do everything that I can to put the team in a position to win. Try to limit turnovers and just make sure I’m getting the ball to the guys on the outside."

Chargers veteran safety Tony Jefferson compared Herbert’s even-keeled temperament to that of his former teammate with the Arizona Cardinals in Carson Palmer.

"Justin’s laid back, cool," Jefferson told me. "But he has a laser focus to him throughout the week.

"When we were playing against the Chiefs, he was standing right next to me, and we were just talking ball as the plays were going on. He’s just a vibe guy. He seems like he should be from California. If you could just envision a Southern California guy, he’d be like a PB (Pacific Beach), San Diego kind of guy."

When he’s not focused on football, Herbert likes to golf (he shot a career-best 70 in Hawaii). He’s also the best chess player on the team and is an avid fisherman.

And according to teammate Ladd McConkey, like all franchise quarterbacks, Herbert has his teammates’ backs.

"Literally, I feel like he’s somebody that if you called on him, he’d be there for you no matter what," McConkey said. "He’s funny. He’s outgoing and likes to have a good time.

"But when it’s time to be serious, he’s serious. He’s one of those guys that, when he’s talking, everybody is listening. He just takes control of the huddle. He’s just always trying to grow as a leader. I feel like I saw it when I got here (last year), but now you can just see him stepping into it more."

Pipkins pushed back on the national narrative of Herbert as quiet and introspective.

"I feel like it’s been talked about that he’s not very vocal, but he’s always been very vocal when he’s with us," Pipkins said. "He’s never been afraid to speak his mind and hold people accountable. That’s just what a leader does."

Fellow receiver Quentin Johnston appreciates that Herbert is consistent with his daily approach and routines.

"It’s serious when it’s time to be serious, but outside of that, he’s a cool dude, funny," Johnston said. "We’re just working hard, and he’s getting more people stepping up for him like myself. I feel like the people around him are making him better, too."

On the field, Harbaugh said Herbert has improved his speed by one mile per hour during training camp, clocking in at a top speed of 21.7 mph. Herbert has put that on display on the field by using his feet more to avoid pressure, rushing for 94 yards through four games.

"He’s always had that talent," Harbaugh said, when asked about the point of emphasis for Herbert to improve his running ability. "He’s very athletic, and it impacts the game in a positive way for us."

Jim Harbaugh has been one of Justin Herbert's biggest advocates, empowering the quarterback to become a stronger leader. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Chargers might need Herbert to run even more with all the injury issues they are dealing with up front. Starting left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon during training camp.

Pro Bowler Joe Alt moved from right tackle to left tackle but suffered a right ankle sprain against the New York Giants last week and is doubtful to play on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). And starting right guard Mekhi Becton practiced with a yellow jersey this week as he works through concussion protocol.

Herbert’s already been pressured 73 times through four games, the most in the NFL. And the Chargers could play on Sunday with three of their projected starters along the offensive line out.

But that competitive drive will continue to be a separator for Herbert.

"No. 1, he’s a competitor," said kicker Cameron Dicker. "He’s a competitive person in everything he’s doing, which is why he’s the way he is and the leader he is around this building.

"He’s a dog on the field, ready to get after it. If somebody is in the way, he’s ready to run through them."

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman sees Herbert's competitive spirit, too.

"On the field, s---, he’s locked in. He’s focused, so it can be kind of hard like, to talk to him," Perryman said. "But I’m like, ‘Let’s go 10.’"

