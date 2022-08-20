National Football League
Is Chargers QB Justin Herbert overrated or over-praised?
Is Chargers QB Justin Herbert overrated or over-praised?

5 hours ago

All eyes are on Justin Herbert this upcoming season.

The third-year star has electrified the league in his first two years with the  Los Angeles Chargers, so much so that he's already considered one of the elite signal-callers in the NFL

Former NFL head coach Mike Martz recently compared the 24-year-old QB to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, saying, "He just wants to be the best quarterback in the National Football League."

However, Martz's praise drew some criticism, considering Herbert has yet to get the Chargers to the postseason.

On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho explained why Herbert isn’t overrated but is certainly over-praised.

"Justin Herbert dialogue frustrates me more than any dialogue in the history of [the] NFL," Acho said. "You get praised as a quarterback for winning. I fervently believe winning and losing is a quarterback. I will die on that hill. Why? Because the best quarterbacks win and the worst quarterbacks, they lose. There are exceptions to the rule like any other … but it is a rule nonetheless."

Emmanuel Acho and James Jones debate whether Herbert is overrated or not.

Herbert — the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — boasts a 15-17 record as a starter in his pro career.

"Brandon Staley [is] a great coach, at least a good coach," Acho continued. "Justin Herbert [is] a great quarterback, at least a good quarterback. But why [aren't] they winning then? Because the equation is great coach plus great quarterback wins games. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick. Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll. Drew Brees and Sean Payton. Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur."

In two seasons with the Chargers, Herbert has completed 66.2% of his passes for 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. 

He's coming off a 5,014-yard season that earned him his first Pro Bowl selection. That figure was second only to Brady, who led the league with 5,316 passing yards in 2021. Herbert's 38 touchdowns last season were third behind Brady (43) and reigning Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford (41). 

"Look, I love Justin Herbert, and I think he's going to be great," Ric Bucher said on SFY. "How great? Tom Brady great? To Acho's point, if you want to compare Joe Burrow to Tom Brady, I’m listening … but Justin Herbert?"

