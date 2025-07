National Football League Chargers' Justin Herbert Testing Out Red-Tinted, UV-Protection Contact Lenses Published Jul. 17, 2025 4:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is testing out red-tinted, UV-protection contact lenses as training camp opens.

He wore them Thursday under sunny skies after trying them out earlier in the week while working with the team's rookies.

"They're like sunglasses," he said. "They really helped. I didn't have to squint nearly as much."

Herbert tried wearing a tinted visor a couple of years ago and didn't like having to constantly clean it off.

The contacts make Herbert's blue eyes appear red.

"When I stepped in the huddle, I think some of the guys were a little surprised, but they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to score,'" he said, smiling.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker told "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that he and Herbert wore the red contacts to dinner recently.

"We looked like we were vampires," Dicker said, adding that initially people didn't recognize them. "We were like, ‘This is incredible.’"

Herbert said he thinks he could wear the contacts in games with a medical prescription due to sensitive eyes.

"If I’m able to see the field better because of it, it definitely helps," he said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Chargers

share