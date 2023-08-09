National Football League
Chargers' Justin Herbert says he'd be 'pretty boring' on Netflix's 'Quarterback'
Chargers' Justin Herbert says he'd be 'pretty boring' on Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Published Aug. 9, 2023 5:29 p.m. ET

Don't expect to see Justin Herbert on a Netflix show any time soon.

The streaming service recently released season one of its exclusive docuseries "Quarterback," which provides an inside look at QBs Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season.

Given the behind-the-scenes access, "Quarterback" is currently one of Netflix's most popular shows. But the Los Angeles Chargers' star signal-caller won't be signing up for season two, or likely any season for that matter.

"I have not been approached," Herbert told Colin Cowherd Wednesday on "The Herd," "but I think I'd be pretty boring on the show. I don't do a lot outside of football, so most of the footage would probably be just from football practice, meetings and stuff like that. And we've kind of done that with ‘Hard Knocks.' … I don't have too much going on outside of football, so I might not be the best candidate for that."

Cowherd followed by asking Herbert his opinion of the media, given he's a player who generally refrains from the limelight. 

"I just never want to be distracted," Herbert said. "I want to keep my focus on football as the most important thing. When I wake up in the morning it's, ‘All right, how can I be a better quarterback, better teammate, better person?' And if you listen too much to what’s going on in the media, or on TV shows, or on talk shows, I think you lose that focus, and you can get swayed one way or another.

"I just don't think that's best for me to listen to, and I've done my best to kind of stay away from it, focus on football and be a good teammate."

That approach has worked well for Herbert, who won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2020, was a Pro Bowler in 2021, and this summer signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract with the Chargers.

It's no wonder that people are curious whether he'd be interested in an all-access TV show. But right now, Herbert is content to focus on football.

