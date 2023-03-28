National Football League Chargers, Justin Herbert open extension talks in likely big offseason for QBs Updated Mar. 28, 2023 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The chase for the next big quarterback extension is on.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters at the NFL owners' meeting Tuesday the team has begun contract extension negotiations with star quarterback Justin Herbert.

"We’re at the beginning of all that, but all know how we feel about him," Staley said of the team's extension talks with Herbert.

Beginning this offseason, players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft are allowed to begin contract extensions with their current teams. That includes Herbert, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The timing of the extensions of the four young, prominent quarterbacks comes after quarterbacks around the league received record-setting extensions during the 2022 offseason. Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history on a per-year basis. Deshaun Watson signed a five-year, $225 million deal with the Cleveland Browns that's fully guaranteed, which is the most guaranteed money ever in an NFL contract.

Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft class, signed a lucrative deal worth $230.5 million over five years with $160 million guaranteed. Matthew Stafford (four years, $160 million) and Russell Wilson (five years, $245 million) also signed rich extensions last offseason.

To add to the intrigue, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is free to negotiate a deal with any other team in the league as he's on the non-exclusive franchise tag. He's reportedly seeking a reportedly guaranteed deal similar to Watson's.

It's unknown what Herbert is seeking in an extension. What the Chargers know though is that they want him to be their quarterback for years to come, with Staley saying "we’re so excited that he is leading our franchise."

Staley isn't sure when the two sides will agree to a deal, but is confident the two sides will reach an agreement.

"Navigating this process, we have a very good relationship with his team," Staley said. "I’m confident that Justin Herbert is going to be our quarterback for a long time and that we’ll make sure that we get a deal done."

Herbert is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract, which is worth $4.23 million, and the Chargers have until May 1 to pick up his fifth-year option. So, there isn't a lot of pressure yet for both sides to come to an agreement as general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that it's a "formality" that the fifth-year option will be picked up.

The extension isn't the only thing that Herbert is dealing with this offseason. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in late January.

Telesco isn't sure what Herbert's status will be for offseason programs yet, saying that he'll likely have a better sense of that at the beginning of May. But he didn't express much concern about the matter, either.

"Good thing is, his surgery is a common surgery," Telesco said. "Just kind of see where he is in his rehab and see what we’re actually doing on the field."

Herbert, who turned 25 in January, has been statistically one of the best young quarterbacks in NFL history. He set the NFL record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie in 2020. He also has the most passing yards and second-most passing touchdowns for a quarterback in the first three seasons of their respective career.

