Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Likens Overtime Win Over Eagles to Birth of Children

There are certain life moments that always stick with you. Getting married. The birth of your children. Beating the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime. Wait, what?

That's right. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh puts all of those events in the same category.

"That's just a wonderful feeling of winning and the thrill of victory. I put it in the discussion of the birth of my seven children, my marriage, in the conversation," the Chargers' head coach said after the team's dramatic, 22-19 overtime win at home over the Eagles on Monday night. "Just joyful, joyous. The biblical definition of that is just overflowing with joy."

It was a prime-time showdown that was within one score the entirety of the game and featured a combined nine field goals. The Chargers intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts four times, including a game-sealing interception by safety Tony Jefferson with 2:35 remaining in overtime, and forced five total turnovers.

The win moved the Chargers to 9-4, and they currently hold the No. 1 AFC wild-card seed. In what's his second season in command for the Chargers, Los Angeles is a combined 20-10 under Harbaugh.

Can anything top the raw emotion of Monday night's victory for Harbaugh the rest of the season?

Next up for the Chargers is a road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 14, while the Eagles host the Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

