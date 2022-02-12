Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb embraces the pressure of wearing No. 88 for Cowboys CeeDee Lamb embraces the pressure of wearing No. 88 for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb embraces the pressure of wearing No. 88 for Cowboys

3 hours ago

Being a star on the Dallas Cowboys is one thing. Donning the No. 88 for America's Team is another.

After being selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, CeeDee Lamb is quickly living up to his draft slot, being named a Pro Bowler this past season for the first time in his career.

But even more importantly than living up this draft slot is him living up to the legacy of the No. 88 that he wears for the Cowboys.

Lamb is following in the footsteps of three Cowboys legends who wore the number: Pro Football Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson, as well as former All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant.

On Friday's episode of "Speak For Yourself," Lamb acknowledged the pressure that comes with wearing the number.

"If I could put it into words easily, I would," Lamb said. "It's a lot of expectations day in and day out. Every opportunity you get to be on the field, you have to show why they gave you this number."

Through two seasons in the NFL, Lamb is on the path of success when it comes to Cowboys lore. His 2,037 career receiving yards are more than Irvin (1,032), Pearson (1,475) or Bryant (1,489) accumulated in each of their first two seasons in the NFL.

With his current average of 1,018.5 yards per season, he would pass both Pearson (7,822) and Bryant (7,549) in career receiving yards with the Cowboys in 2026 barring unforeseen circumstances, though he would need 10 more seasons at that level of production to pass Irvin (11,904).

What separates Pearson and Irvin from Bryant, and makes them both Hall of Famers, is the fact that they both won at the highest level.

Pearson won one Super Bowl with the Cowboys, while Irvin won three.

What does that spell for Lamb?

Well, stats are expected when you wear No. 88. But in order to become immortal, a championship must land on your résumé as well.

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Best Super Bowl ever? Cowboys, Steelers had epic bout 43 years ago
National Football League

Best Super Bowl ever? Cowboys, Steelers had epic bout 43 years ago

21 hours ago
Cowboys' Micah Parsons played through knee injury all season
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Micah Parsons played through knee injury all season

1 day ago
How Dallas Cowboys can make run to 2023 Super Bowl
National Football League

How Dallas Cowboys can make run to 2023 Super Bowl

1 day ago
Jesse Iwuji, Emmitt Smith join forces on Xfinity Series team
NASCAR Cup Series

Jesse Iwuji, Emmitt Smith join forces on Xfinity Series team

1 day ago
Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the same class as Kirk Cousins?
Dallas Cowboys

Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the same class as Kirk Cousins?

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes