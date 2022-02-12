Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb embraces the pressure of wearing No. 88 for Cowboys 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Being a star on the Dallas Cowboys is one thing. Donning the No. 88 for America's Team is another.

After being selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, CeeDee Lamb is quickly living up to his draft slot, being named a Pro Bowler this past season for the first time in his career.

But even more importantly than living up this draft slot is him living up to the legacy of the No. 88 that he wears for the Cowboys.

Lamb is following in the footsteps of three Cowboys legends who wore the number: Pro Football Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson, as well as former All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant.

On Friday's episode of "Speak For Yourself," Lamb acknowledged the pressure that comes with wearing the number.

"If I could put it into words easily, I would," Lamb said. "It's a lot of expectations day in and day out. Every opportunity you get to be on the field, you have to show why they gave you this number."

Through two seasons in the NFL, Lamb is on the path of success when it comes to Cowboys lore. His 2,037 career receiving yards are more than Irvin (1,032), Pearson (1,475) or Bryant (1,489) accumulated in each of their first two seasons in the NFL.

With his current average of 1,018.5 yards per season, he would pass both Pearson (7,822) and Bryant (7,549) in career receiving yards with the Cowboys in 2026 barring unforeseen circumstances, though he would need 10 more seasons at that level of production to pass Irvin (11,904).

What separates Pearson and Irvin from Bryant, and makes them both Hall of Famers, is the fact that they both won at the highest level.

Pearson won one Super Bowl with the Cowboys, while Irvin won three.

What does that spell for Lamb?

Well, stats are expected when you wear No. 88. But in order to become immortal, a championship must land on your résumé as well.

