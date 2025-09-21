National Football League
Cardinals RB James Conner Carted Off with Gruesome Ankle Injury
National Football League

Cardinals RB James Conner Carted Off with Gruesome Ankle Injury

Published Sep. 21, 2025 7:23 p.m. ET

The Cardinals will end Week 3 without their starting running back after losing James Conner to a gruesome ankle injury Sunday against the 49ers.

Conner's exit came early in the third quarter after the RB's leg was wrapped up as he was taken down for a tackle by two 49ers defenders. The nine-year veteran appeared to be in noticeable pain immediately after the play as Arizona's medical staff tended to him on the field moments later.

Both teams surrounded Conner during the evaluation before he was promptly carted off the field with his lower right leg stabilized. He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

At the time of his exit, Conner logged nine carries for 22 yards, and three receptions for 15 yards. Trey Benson is a clear backup in the Arizona backfield. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eagles' Signature, Controversial Tush Push ‘Is Done,’ Jason Kelce Predicts

Eagles' Signature, Controversial Tush Push ‘Is Done,’ Jason Kelce Predicts

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes