National Football League Cardinals RB James Conner Carted Off with Gruesome Ankle Injury Published Sep. 21, 2025 7:23 p.m. ET

The Cardinals will end Week 3 without their starting running back after losing James Conner to a gruesome ankle injury Sunday against the 49ers.

Conner's exit came early in the third quarter after the RB's leg was wrapped up as he was taken down for a tackle by two 49ers defenders. The nine-year veteran appeared to be in noticeable pain immediately after the play as Arizona's medical staff tended to him on the field moments later.

Both teams surrounded Conner during the evaluation before he was promptly carted off the field with his lower right leg stabilized. He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

At the time of his exit, Conner logged nine carries for 22 yards, and three receptions for 15 yards. Trey Benson is a clear backup in the Arizona backfield.

