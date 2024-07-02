National Football League Cardinals' Paris Johnson Jr.: I want to be 'best tackle' in the NFL Published Jul. 2, 2024 10:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is entering his second season in the NFL, and he's setting lofty goals for himself in the coming years.

"Yeah, I think personally, just Year 2, being able to fulfill all of the expectations that I have for myself, expectations that the team has for me being here. My goal ultimately is to be the best tackle in the game," Johnson said on Monday's edition of NFL Network's "The Insiders."

Arizona traded down from No. 3 and then back up to No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Johnson out of Ohio State.

Johnson started all 17 games for the Cardinals in his rookie season, serving as their starting right tackle. He allowed eight sacks and was called for 12 penalties.

The Cardinals are coming off a 4-13 season, which resulted in them taking Johnson's former Ohio State teammate, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft. Quarterback Kyler Murray made eight starts for Arizona in his return from a torn ACL, which he suffered in December 2022.

As for their offensive line, the Cardinals added former Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jonah Williams and center Evan Brown in free agency. They also selected Illinois tackle Isaiah Adams with the No. 71 pick in the draft.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said in May that Johnson would move to left tackle, while Williams would play right tackle. Johnson was Ohio State's starting left tackle in 2022, after playing right guard in 2021.

