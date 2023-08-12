Can Jordan Love shine, guide Packers to playoffs this season? Odds, predictions
A lot of — if not all — eyes will be on the Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback Jordan Love this season as he steps in to take over for the since-traded Aaron Rodgers.
And so far, with the preseason barely underway, the sportsbooks are taking a more-than-measured approach to his expectations this season.
As of Saturday morning, FanDuel Sportsbook has Love at +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total) to throw 30 or more touchdowns during the regular season, and +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total) to score five or more rushing touchdowns.
RELATED: Can Tyreek Hill hit 2,000 receiving yards?
In addition, the Over/Under for Love passing touchdowns is set at 21.5, passing yards is at 3,300.5, and interceptions at 11.5.
As far a regular-season success goes, the bar is low for the Packers in their first season with Love under center. The Over/Under on wins is 7.5, and the odds for Green Bay to make the playoffs are +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total).
Love took the field for the first time this preseason on Friday, and although it was an exhibition game, the returns were positive in the short amount of time he spent taking snaps. He was 7-for-10 passing for 46 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a 112.9 passer rating.
The Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19.
As for the sentiment around Love's future in Green Bay, much of the conversation seems to be a wait-and-see game, which a skeptical Colin Cowherd outlined on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
"I do not have high hopes for Jordan Love. He's got one career start but 10 total appearances," Cowherd said. "And in those 10 total appearances, he has two passes for over 20 yards. … Through the years I've had a handful of sources in the building … say they just don't see a lot of juice, a lot of ‘it.' And it's interesting because when Jordan Love was a college player at Utah State, the feeling was he was kind of wildly talented but had to be refined. Now it makes it sound like he's more of a game manager."
Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Packers, Love, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
