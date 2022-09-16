National Football League
Can the Cowboys beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott?
National Football League

Can the Cowboys beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott?

8 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the NFL that failed to score a touchdown in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The team's pace was slower than a tortoise and nearly ground to a halt when Dak Prescott headed to the locker room with a thumb injury late in the opening game.

Tests revealed that the star quarterback needed surgery and will miss at least 6-8 weeks, but the show must go on, and Dallas hopes to gain ground on its NFC East competitors Sunday against Cincinnati.

Yes, the reigning AFC Champions. "Tall task" would be an understatement.

Despite the challenge, "Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe believes there's a viable formula for getting past the Bengals.

Will Dak-less Cowboys upset Bengals?

Will Dak-less Cowboys upset Bengals?
Shannon Sharpe predicts the winner and score of the Bengals-Cowboys Week 2 matchup.

"Here's the recipe: Micah Parsons should come out of this game Defensive Player of the Week," Sharpe attested Friday. "He should have 3.5 sacks, probably about four hits, two tackles for losses, and Cooper Rush, turn around and hand the ball to [Ezekiel Elliott] 20 times. Zeke goes and gets them 90-to-105 yards, and you'll go out and win this game. Any other way, Joe Burrow's gonna beat [them]."

Sharpe pointed out that Cincy's offensive line is not comparable to Tampa's from a talent perspective.

"They changed their entire offensive line except their left tackle, and they actually looked worse than they did last year," he said. "You're at home [vs. Pittsburgh] where you can hear the snap count, and you still got sacked seven times, and how many other times did [Burrow] get hit? Now you're on the road, so your reaction time is a little slower. … T.J. Watt lived in the backfield! So what do you think [Micah's] going to do? He lived in the backfield against Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith. [The Bengals] don't have anyone comparable to those guys."

Why Skip's Cowboys will lose a close game to Joe Burrow, Bengals

Why Skip's Cowboys will lose a close game to Joe Burrow, Bengals
Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can upset the Bengals.

Skip Bayless couldn't bring himself to pick his Cowboys in the affair.

"I believe in Joe Burrow more than Cooper Rush, but I don't think Cooper will embarrass me," he projected. "I think he'll play about as well as he can play, and that's not Dak well, but it's pretty well. …

"I love Joe Burrow, I think he's the next Tom Brady … That guy thinks he can get away with just about anything, and it bit him early against Pittsburgh, but he was coming off appendicitis, so he'd played nothing in camp. … I'm not going to pick Dallas, I picked the Bengals to once again represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. How am I going to pick Cooper Rush over a team I think is going to the Super Bowl?"

Dallas squares off against Cincinnati Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 2: Cowboys are in trouble, other Week 1 betting lessons
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Cowboys are in trouble, other Week 1 betting lessons

6 hours ago
Sean Payton: Aaron Rodgers' body language 'drives me crazy'
National Football League

Sean Payton: Aaron Rodgers' body language 'drives me crazy'

6 hours ago
Chargers' Justin Herbert day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage
National Football League

Chargers' Justin Herbert day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage

7 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Lines for every game

8 hours ago
Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington
National Football League

Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes