Can Aaron Rodgers put Jets nightmare behind him and finish on a high note?

There will be no fairy-tale ending for Aaron Rodgers in the NFL. Despite his best efforts, the four-time MVP will not ride off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion playing at the top of his game in the twilight of his career.

Sure, Tom Brady enjoyed a late-career title run, guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LV while playing at an elite level. The best Rodgers can hope for, however, is a Peyton Manning-like finish, with a stellar supporting cast helping the 20-year veteran hoist the Lombardi Trophy amid a confetti shower in Super Bowl LX.

Pardon me for my pessimism after watching Rodgers falter in New York with a playoff-caliber roster that was supposedly a quarterback away before his arrival. The four-time MVP won six games as the Jets' starter, exhibiting none of the magic that once made him the most feared quarterback in the game. While his tenure was marred by an Achilles injury that prematurely ended his debut season and limited his mobility, Rodgers failed to spark an offense loaded with young playmakers on the perimeter and in the backfield.

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall were treated like second-class citizens, with Rodgers relying on his trusted confidants — Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard — in crucial moments due to their established relationship and chemistry from their time together in Green Bay. Despite the QB's handpicked playcaller (Nathaniel Hackett) scripting the call sheet, the Jets' pedestrian offense never caught fire like many envisioned when Rodgers migrated to New York after a legendary run with the Packers.

We can debate whether the offensive line was good enough for the Jets to play at an elite level, but Rodgers' struggles extended beyond the constant harassment within the pocket. He ranks as one of the most accurate passers in NFL history, yet Rodgers had a middling 63% completion rate in 2024, reflecting the misfires and questionable decisions that popped up repeatedly on his game film. The veteran routinely looked out of sorts at the top of his drops, displaying more indecisiveness and uncertainty when diagnosing blitzes and coverage.

With Rodgers flinching repeatedly against heavy pressure, it is fair to wonder if the 41-year-old can turn back the clock with a new team in 2025. His completion percentage and passer rating have dipped each season since 2021 (his last MVP season), while his sack percentage has increased yearly. In addition, he has tossed double-digit interceptions in back-to-back seasons after throwing fewer than 10 picks for 11 straight years (2011 to 2021).

Considering the importance of efficiency and ball security in a league in which games are routinely decided by eight points or fewer, Rodgers' recent regression could make quarterback-needy teams hesitate to add the veteran (and his preferred playbook) to the lineup. As a declining player with a "superstar" attitude and a "meh" game, Rodgers could drive his coaches and teammates crazy with his bougie persona. Moreover, his inability to connect with a locker room of starstruck youngsters could make it hard to build a sustainable program with the veteran.

That said, several teams are looking for a short-term solution at quarterback. While Rodgers likely wants to suit up for a title contender, the veteran has few options. He must identify a franchise with a playoff-ready roster and a coach who would quickly maximize his potential as a hired gun. As a short-term rental with Super Bowl experience and a winning pedigree, Rodgers could help accelerate the development of a playoff-ready team if he fully buys into the program.

Though his physical skills have diminished, his intelligence, instincts and overall awareness could help a collection of young players master the art of winning if they are committed to the process.

To that point, Rodgers must also exhibit a greater commitment to the team with his words and actions. He must eliminate the cryptic messages in press conferences and devote more time to offseason workouts to help the team build better chemistry and continuity. Moreover, Rodgers' consistent presence during OTAs (organized team activities) and mini-camps would help establish the non-entitlement culture needed to build a winner.

Which teams could be in the market for Aaron Rodgers?

After surveying the landscape, here are three potential fits for Rodgers:

Tennessee Titans

After watching his offense struggle with Will Levis at the helm, Brian Callahan could look to a veteran to ignite a unit that features a few blue-chip talents. Though Rodgers prefers a system that helped him win four MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring, the Titans' scheme does feature some of the core elements from his final few years in Green Bay under Matt LaFleur. Given Rodgers' desire to close out his career with a bang and a lackluster quarterback class on the horizon, the Titans could be the last stop on the veteran's farewell tour.

Indianapolis Colts

With Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen under a win-or-go-home mandate, the team's desperation could lead to a potential marriage between the franchise and the enigmatic passer. The Colts would provide Rodgers with a playoff-caliber roster with a stud running back and a collection of playmaking pass-catchers at his disposal. Most importantly, the Colts feature a rock-solid offensive line with the size, strength and skill to keep him upright in the pocket. Given the mutual benefits of a collaboration between the veteran and the team, Indianapolis should be atop Rodgers' wish list.

Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady's affinity for high-level quarterback play could nudge the Raiders toward a fling with Rodgers as the team's QB1. Despite his recent struggles, the veteran would provide some stability for an organization that desperately needs reliable quarterback play to compete with the heavyweights within the division. Rodgers' presence, poise and production could help Pete Carroll jump-start the team while searching for a long-term solution at the position.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

