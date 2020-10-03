National Football League Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's Week 4 matchup at Kansas City, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Newton represents the first member of the Pats organization to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and the NFL officially announced Sunday's game against the Chiefs will be postponed to either Monday or Tuesday.

The Patriots performed additional testing Saturday morning, which did not reveal any other positive cases, and the franchise released a statement in the wake of Newton's positive test.

With Newton out, Brian Hoyer will presumably get the start in Week 4, with 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham serving as his backup.

Rapoport expanded upon the story on Saturday morning, saying that players were notified early Saturday that a team member tested positive late Friday night.

"[Players] were told to come in and receive their point-of-care tests, which at this point were all negative, although obviously, as we've seen in Tennessee, the fact that they are negative one day does not necessarily mean they are negative another day."

And with the news of the postponement, the NFL might have to make further alterations to the Chiefs' schedule moving forward.

In regards to Newton, in his first season in New England, the former NFL MVP was off to a strong start for the Patriots, completing 68.1 percent of his passes in leading the Pats to a 2-1 record through three weeks.

Newton has accounted for six touchdowns (four rushing and two passing) and thrown two interceptions this season.

In addition to Newton testing positive, the Chiefs organization revealed a positive test Saturday as well, according to Rapoport.

Up until Saturday, the Tennessee Titans were the only NFL franchise that had registered positive COVID-19 tests, and earlier this morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that three additional members of the Titans organization tested positive for the virus.

The Week 4 Sunday night game will now feature Indianapolis and Chicago, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

This is a developing story.

