National Football League USC QB Caleb Williams will enter 2024 NFL Draft; frontrunner for No. 1 pick Updated Jan. 15, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET

Caleb Williams held off his decision until the final hours, but he will be going pro.

The likely No. 1 overall pick will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, making his decision ahead of Monday's deadline for underclassmen.

The USC star quarterback has long been viewed as the top draft prospect, earning comparisons to Patrick Mahomes ever since he won the Heisman in 2022. But as many draft analysts tabbed Williams as one of the best quarterback prospects in decades, he also flirted with the idea of staying in college for his senior season. His father, Carl, told GQ in September that Williams could stay in school depending on what the top of the draft order looked like.

Even though Williams wasn't named a Heisman finalist and USC fell well short of its title hopes in 2023, the junior quarterback still put up strong numbers. He threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions with 11 rushing touchdowns. In his Heisman season, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Now that Williams has declared, the Chicago Bears will have the first decision on whether to select the phenom. The 7-10 Bears own the No. 1 overall pick as a result of a trade they made last offseason, in which they sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers so Carolina could select Bryce Young. The Panthers, with Young under center for much of the season, finished the year 2-15.

It has been speculated that the Bears might trade the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight year. Justin Fields had a solid ending to his 2023 season, throwing for 1,361 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions with 420 rushing yards and three rushing scores to help the Bears go 4-3 in their final seven games. Chicago will have to make a decision on whether to pick up Fields' pricey fifth-year option this offseason.

The quarterback-needy Commanders and Patriots hold the second and third picks in the draft, respectively, so the Bears once again have options.

Williams began his career at Oklahoma, signing on to join Lincoln Riley's program as a highly touted recruit in 2021. He overtook Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback that season after he led the Sooners to a comeback win over Texas. Williams then followed Riley to Southern California when the head coach took the Trojans job at the end of the season.

