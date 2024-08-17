National Football League Caleb Williams dazzles for Bears vs. Bengals: 'We're going to be explosive' Updated Aug. 17, 2024 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caleb Williams looked downfield and saw nobody open. He spun and hit Rome Odunze deep on the run, one prized rookie connecting with another on a 45-yard pass.

It was just the sort of play Chicago hopes to see on a consistent basis.

Williams made another good impression in his first appearance at Soldier Field since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, running for a touchdown and leading two scoring drives, and the Chicago Bears beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 on Saturday.

Williams got off to a slow start coming off an impressive and brief showing last week at Buffalo in his first preseason appearance. Chicago went three-and-out on its first three possessions on a rainy afternoon. The former USC star then showed the arm and elusiveness the Bears are banking on, leading them to a field goal and scrambling for a touchdown.

Williams completed 6 of 13 passes for 75 yards against Cincinnati's backups, including the 45-yarder to Odunze. That set up a 7-yard touchdown scramble late in the second quarter.

"We're going to be explosive," Williams said. "We're two rooks, but we're trying to catch up to some older guys as fast as we can. We've got to make sure we're right there on par with them, to be able to be efficient, function, got out there and be explosive, be on the same page and win games. Ultimately, that's what we're here to do. And to have a guy like that who was drafted with me, we're going to keep growing and keep building this connection."

Odunze, the No. 9 overall draft pick, also had a 16-yard run on an end-around to help set up a field goal. Khalil Herbert carried five times for 31 yards.

Tyson Bagent started the second half for Chicago and threw two touchdown passes to Dante Pettis. He was 7 of 8 for 87 yards with a 151.6 rating before Brett Rypien took over midway through the fourth.

Simone Biles, fresh off winning three more Olympic gold medals in Paris, cheered on her husband, safety Jonathan Owens, from the Chicago sideline. The jacket had an image of Owens, who signed with Chicago after spending last year with the rival Green Bay Packers.

"She hasn't been around much so she doesn't have a lot of Bears gear and she was just supporting me," he said. "That was all about her showing her support of her husband. We're going to have to get her some more Bears gear."

Logan Woodside started at quarterback for Cincinnati with the Bengals holding out Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning out with a rib injury. He was 17 of 25 for 132 yards and two interceptions before Rocky Lombardi took over late in the third.

Evan McPherson, armed with a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension, kicked a 54-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

Second-round draft pick Kris Jenkins Jr. sacked Williams. The Bengals committed 11 penalties for 123 yards, and that frustrated coach Zac Taylor even though the starters weren't playing.

"There were just some things that should be avoidable," he said. "It has nothing to do with talent, it has nothing to do with scheme. We just have to do a better job operationally handling some of those situations."

Williams and the Bears got going early in the second quarter, after Amen Ogbongbemiga picked off a pass deep in Chicago territory. The Bengals were on the 22 when Josh Blackwell hit Woodside as he threw, and the ball popped up, leading to the interception.

Chicago took over at the 26. A 43-yard pass interference penalty against Josh Newton trying to defend a throw to Tyler Scott put the ball on the 15, leading to a field goal for the Bears.

The Bears added to their lead on their next drive when Williams, throwing on the run, hit Odunze deep along the left sideline. The 45-yard completion was his longest of the preseason.

Williams then spun away from two defenders on third down for a 7-yard touchdown, making it 10-0.

"It's pretty unreal, honestly," Odunze said. "I just watched it back. Man he's throwing off of one leg, putting it on my outside shoulder. It's like, oooh! It's magical what he's doing back there in that backfield. He's special."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

