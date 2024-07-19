C.J. Stroud says Texans' offense is 'a five-headed monster' this season
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have a potentially elite passing game on their hands this upcoming NFL season, a notion furthered by the offseason acquisition of wide receiver and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs.
"It's a five-headed monster," Stroud said Thursday about Houston's offense. "It's definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options."
Diggs, 30, has posted 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the past four seasons. He adds to a pass-catching unit that's coming off a standout 2023 season.
Nico Collins, who had a combined 927 receiving yards and three touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons, had a breakout 2023 campaign in which he reeled in 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Rookie Tank Dell totaled 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns before suffering a fractured fibula, which ended his season.
Tight end Dalton Schultz totaled 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Noah Brown and Robert Woods combined for 993 receiving yards. In all, the Texans averaged 245.5 passing yards (seventh in the NFL), 96.9 rushing yards (22nd), 342.4 total yards (12th) and 22.2 points (13th) per game.
Stroud totaled 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 100.8 passer rating, while completing 63.9% of his passes across 15 regular-season starts (Stroud missed two games due to a head injury). He also rushed for three scores en route to winning 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
The Texans replaced outgoing running back Devin Singletary with veteran Joe Mixon, who has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in four of his seven seasons in the NFL.
How does Houston build on its AFC South division title and an AFC divisional-round appearance?
"It's going to be harder," Stroud said. "We have a target on our back this year. That's how you should want it, and that's what I'm used to playing at Ohio State. I'm really honored and blessed to have the teammates that I do to want that challenge and for guys to want to come and play here.
"This Texan team isn't for everybody. It's hard here, and we're blessed enough to play a game that we've been playing since we were kids. I definitely do think that all the expectations, if we just work, everything will take care of itself. The story is already written."
