Tom Brady's NFL career: By the numbers

Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL. He made his announcement on Instagram Tuesday morning.

After seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections, the undisputed GOAT has decided to walk away from football, according to reports.

Brady's body of work is something that the sports world may never witness again.

Skip Bayless reacts to Tom Brady officially announcing his retirement In breaking news, Tom Brady is officially retiring after a post from his Instagram account, saying quote: 'I am not going to make that competitive anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.' Brady is hanging up his cleats after 22 seasons in the NFL with seven Super Bowl rings, 624 touchdown passes, 84,520 yards, 35 playoff wins, five Super Bowl MVPs, 15 Pro Bowl selections, three-time NFL MVP and was named to the league's 100 All-Time Team as one of 10 quarterbacks on the list. Skip Bayless reacts to the future Hall of Famer retiring

Here are just some of the statistics that tell the story of Brady's incredible 22-year tenure.

84,520: Brady is by far the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, with a whopping 84,520. For context, that's just more than 48 miles of yardage on the football field.

624: Brady tossed 624 touchdowns in his career, for an average of 28.36 per season.

92: Brady was quite the giver throughout his career, sharing the touchdown wealth amongst a host of receivers — 92 of them to be exact.

198: He has sole ownership of the record for most games with 2-plus TDs, with 198. He also has the most career games with 3-plus TDs (101), and 4-plus TDs (39).

243: He has the most regular-season wins for a QB by far, as well as the most playoff wins (35).

7,263: No biggie, just the number of completions Brady compiled during his career.

18: Did we mention that Brady is good at winning? He collected 18 division titles and reached the playoffs in 19 of his 20 seasons as a starting QB. He's also the only QB to win each of his first 10 career playoff starts.

32: Brady has wins over every NFL team in the league. He's just one of four QBs who can lay claim to that accomplishment, and only he and Peyton Manning has started and won Super Bowls for multiple teams.

9: His consistency is jaw-dropping: Through his 20 full seasons as a starting QB, Brady never won fewer than nine games.

13: Brady has the record for most consecutive 10-win seasons by a starting QB, with 13, and most consecutive 11-win seasons as well (12).

318: Brady played in the most regular-season games ever of any man who wasn't a kicker (318), and started in the most playoff games as well (47).

2021: His last season was one of his best offerings yet. In a showing which may very well net him his fourth MVP award, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316) completions (485) and TDs (43).

