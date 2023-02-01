National Football League
NFL odds: Tom Brady's career from a sports betting perspective
37 mins ago

It's official, quarterback Tom Brady is retiring.

The legendary QB announced his decision on Wednesday via social media, ending a career many consider the greatest of all time.

Let's dive into Brady's run from a sports betting perspective.

TB12 finished his career 213-157-11 (58%) against the spread (ATS). Even more impressive? Brady finished 51-13 (80%) ATS as an underdog. 

"Games featuring Tom Brady were always among the most bet on, and nine times out of 10, the public was backing Brady’s team," FOX Bet trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman said. "‘Don’t bet against Brady,’ was consistently reinforced as a winning strategy, much to the chagrin of sportsbooks."

And for that, sports bettors and NFL fans alike, thank you, Tom.

Here's a breakdown of how Brady performed for gamblers over his career:

– In his 10 Super Bowls, Brady won as the underdog or covered as the favorite five times, lost as the favorite three times and won but didn't cover the spread twice.

– Brady and his team started the season as the betting favorite or co-favorite to win the Super Bowl nine times. Brady ended up winning the Super Bowl that season twice (Super Bowls LI and LIII).

– Brady was 25-21-1 ATS and 35-12 straight up (SU) in the postseason.

– Brady was 15-11-1 ATS and 22-5 SU at home in the playoffs.

– Brady was 7-3 ATS and 7-3 SU when an underdog in the playoffs.

– Brady was 3-3 ATS and 5-1 SU as a double-digit favorite in the playoffs.

– In Brady’s last 19 seasons, he never entered the regular season with odds higher than +1200 (12-1 in 2010) to win the Super Bowl.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

