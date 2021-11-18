National Football League
By The Numbers: Patriots take on Falcons on Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots have long had the Atlanta Falcons' number. 

And coming into their matchup on Thursday Night Football (FOX, 8:20 p.m. ET), not only will the Pats look to continue their dominance over the Falcons, they will aim to build upon their current four-game winning streak, which includes a 45-7 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. 

Meanwhile, Atlanta will look to shift its fortunes after a 43-3 beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Here are the numbers that define Patriots-Falcons:

Matchup: The Patriots have won six straight games against the Falcons, including a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI. The last time the Falcons defeated New England? Week 10 of the 1998 season.

24-4: Since 2010, Bill Belichick is 24-4 against first-year NFL head coaches, the best record in the league (minimum of 10 games). So far this year, the Patriots are 4-0 against first-year coaches.

+58: The Patriots have an NFL-best +58 point differential in the fourth quarter this season. New England has not been outscored in a single fourth quarter in 2021.

3: In Week 10, Mac Jones became the first Patriots rookie QB to record three or more passing TDs and zero INTs in a game since 1960 (Butch Songin).

2,333: Jones is leading all rookie QBs in passing yards (2,333), completions (223), and passing TDs (13).

7: With a win, Mac Jones would set a new Patriots franchise record for wins by a rookie QB with seven (currently tied with Jim Plunkett at six).

37.5: During their current four-game winning streak, the Patriots are scoring 37.5 PPG and have outscored their opponents 150-50.

14: The Patriots' defense has 14 interceptions this season, tied for second-most in the NFL.

17.7: New England ranks second in scoring defense (allowing 17.7 PPG) and sixth in scoring offense (27.5 PPG). It is one of three teams in the top six in both categories, alongside Buffalo and Arizona

40: The Falcons’ 40-point loss to the Cowboys in Week 10 was their largest loss since Week 7 of the 2004 season, when they lost 56-10 to Kansas City.

3: Atlanta’s three points scored were its fewest since being shut out by Carolina in a 38-0 loss in Week 14 of the 2015 season.

29.2: The Falcons rank 31st in scoring defense, allowing 29.2 PPG.

0-4: Matt Ryan is 0-4 in four career starts vs. New England, including Super Bowl LI.

47.3: The Falcons have allowed their opponents to convert 47.3% (52-for-110) of their third-down conversion attempts this season, the second-highest percentage allowed in the NFL.

606: Atlanta's Kyle Pitts is one of four tight ends leading his team in receiving yards this season. His 606 receiving yards are already the 12th-most in NFL history by a rookie tight end.

1,076: Pitts is on pace to break Mike Ditka’s NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,076 in 1961). Pitts is on pace for 1,144 receiving yards.

2-0: The Falcons are 2-0 against the AFC East this season.

11: The Falcons have only 11 sacks in 2021, the fewest in the NFL.

