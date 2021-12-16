National Football League By The Numbers: Chiefs face Chargers on Thursday Night Football 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The AFC West is set to take center stage on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET on FOX) in a pivotal divisional matchup.

The Chargers will be looking to complete a season sweep of the Chiefs and take sole possession of first place in the AFC West with a victory, while K.C. will look to extend its six-game winning streak.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Chiefs-Chargers.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-5)

8:20 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 30-24 in Week 3. The Chargers have won back-to-back matchups against the Chiefs for the first time since winning four straight from 2012 to '13. The Chiefs have not lost three straight games against the Chargers under Andy Reid, who has been the Chiefs' head coach since 2013. This is the third matchup between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. They split the two previous games.

10: The Chiefs have held three straight opponents below 10 points for the first time since 1997 (they've held each of the past three opponents to nine points).

17: The Chiefs are the only NFL team this season to hold six straight opponents to 17 points or fewer.

90: Tyreek Hill’s 90 receptions this season are the most in a single season by a Chiefs wide receiver. Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez each have had higher single-season totals for the Chiefs as tight ends, with Kelce owning the franchise season record of 105 receptions.

7: With a win, the Chiefs will reach 10 wins for the seventh straight season. They currently have the longest active streak of six straight seasons.

30: Justin Herbert has 30 passing touchdowns this season. He is the first player in NFL history to record 30 or more passing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. He needs just four passing TDs to tie the Chargers' single-season franchise record.

39: Herbert (8,158 career passing yards) is 39 yards from breaking Andrew Luck’s NFL record for most passing yards in a player’s first two seasons (8,196).

4-1: The Chargers are 4-1 in their past five Thursday night games.

