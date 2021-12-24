By The Numbers: CLE-GB, IND-AZ highlight Christmas Day

National Football League
What's a great gift to receive on Christmas Day? 

Well, how about two NFL games?

The Cleveland Browns travel to Green Bay to take on the Green Bay Packers, while the Indianapolis Colts head out west to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of the matchups.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-7) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (11-3)
4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Browns and Packers since 2017. The Browns are 3-0 against the NFC North this season, while the Packers are 3-0 against the AFC North. This is the Browns' first-ever Christmas Day game and the Packers' third.

7-1: The Browns are 7-1 in their last eight non-conference games, including 3-1 this season. 

1,000: Nick Chubb (1,017) is now the fifth player in Browns franchise history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in three straight seasons, joining Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly, Greg Pruitt and Mike Pruitt.

443: With his next touchdown pass, Aaron Rodgers will pass Brett Favre to become the Packers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns. They are both tied at 442 passing touchdowns currently.

6-1: The Packers are 6-1 in their last seven games played on a Saturday.

12: With a Win, Matt LaFleur would become the first coach in NFL history to win 12 games in each of his first three seasons as an NFL head coach. The Packers are also 11-0 under LaFleur in December games.

100: Davante Adams has 96 receptions this season, fourth in the NFL. With four more receptions, Adams will become the second player in Packers franchise history to record 100 receptions in back-to-back seasons, joining Sterling Sharpe, who accomplished the feat in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (8-6) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-4)
8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Colts and Cardinals since 2017. This is the Colts first Christmas game and the Cardinals' third.

21: The Colts and Cardinals have each scored 21 rushing TDs this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

11: Jonathan Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. With another rushing touchdown, Taylor would become the first player in Colts franchise history to score a rush TD in 12 straight games. He is currently tied with Lenny Moore at 11.

31: The Colts lead the NFL in turnover differential (+14) and are tied for first in takeaways (31).

0-4: The Cardinals can clinch playoff berth with a win. Under Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals are 0-4 in games in which they can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

4-0: The Cardinals are 4-0 in non-conference games this season, with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points in those four games.

