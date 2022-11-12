National Football League Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday.

NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10.

Allen suffered an elbow sprain in Buffalo's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, but he finished the game. In the scenario that Allen aggravates his elbow injury, Case Keenum — who has made 64 career NFL starts — is Buffalo's backup quarterback.

Allen has totaled 2,403 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 99.2 quarterback rating, completing 64.1% of his passes this season. He has also totaled 392 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

This is a developing story.

