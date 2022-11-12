National Football League
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10
National Football League

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10

1 hour ago

The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday.

NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10.

Allen suffered an elbow sprain in Buffalo's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, but he finished the game. In the scenario that Allen aggravates his elbow injury, Case Keenum — who has made 64 career NFL starts — is Buffalo's backup quarterback. 

Allen has totaled 2,403 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 99.2 quarterback rating, completing 64.1% of his passes this season. He has also totaled 392 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. 

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Midseason Awards: Fans choose their MVP, Rookies of the Year, more
National Football League

NFL Midseason Awards: Fans choose their MVP, Rookies of the Year, more

2 hours ago
Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?
National Football League

Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 10: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: Lines for every game

8 hours ago
How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon
National Football League

How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon

9 hours ago
Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'
National Football League

Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes