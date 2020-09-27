National Football League Bills Hold off Rams' Charge 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The morning window of the NFL Sunday slate saw a wild comeback, a franchise QB benched, and a rookie make major noise.

Check out the major takeaways from the early window of Week 3:

Believe in Allen

Josh Allen for MVP?

The Bills moved to 3-0 on the season, after almost blowing a 28-3 lead, as Allen drove Buffalo 75 yards down the field for the game-winning score in the final seconds against the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen finished the day 24-for-33 passing for 311 yards, 4 TDs and a single interception.

He added one rushing TD, and now boasts 19 career rushing TDs, which ranks second-most by a QB through his first three seasons in the league all-time, trailing only Cam Newton (28).

Trubisky hits the showers

Following Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s third quarter interception, coach Matt Nagy decided it was time for change.

Trubisky finished the day with a passer rating of 71.8, while going 13-for-22 for 128 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception, before the Bears put their faith in former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Two weeks ago, Trubisky rallied back from a 17-point deficit in Detroit for a win, but on Sunday, he didn't get the chance to lead the comeback with Chicago trailing by 16 points heading into the fourth quarter in Atlanta.

Foles successfully guided the Bears to victory with three fourth quarter TDs, including the game-winning 28-yard pass to WR Anthony Miller with less than two minutes to go.

Foles finished the game tossing for 188 yards, 3 TDs and 1 interception.

Niners overcome giant injuries

The San Francisco 49ers returned to MetLife a week after the team was ravaged by injuries in their Week 2 matchup against the Jets.

While San Francisco won the game 36-9, the bad news continued, as two more guys went down with an injury: TE Jordan Reed and CB Emmanuel Moseley.

Both exited in the first half and did not return.

Don't doubt Joe Burrow

While the Bengals will leave Philly with a tie, it was not without a valiant effort from Cincinnati rookie QB Joe Burrow.

Burrow completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 312 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions, even though he was sacked eight times, losing 56 yards.

Burrow found a rhythm with WR Tyler Boyd, who caught 10 balls for 125 yards. Joey B also connected with another rookie, WR Tee Higgins, who caught 5 passes for 40 yards and 2 TDs.

Burrow's counterpart, Carson Wentz, finished the day with 225 yards, 1 TD and 2 interceptions. He added 65 rushing yards for one score on the ground, but the Eagles – like the Bengals – have yet to earn a win this season.

Patriots run away with it

It was a ground-and-pound kind of day in Foxborough.

The Pats finished with a total of 250 rushing yards, with seven different players getting touches on the ground.

The win was highlighted by RB Rex Burkhead, who ended the day with six rushes for 49 yards and 2 TDs. He added 7 catches for 49 yards and 1 TD.

RB Sony Michel boasted 117 yards on 9 carries, and had the longest run of his career for 48 yards.

The Patriots have now scored 6 of their 8 TDs this season on the ground.

The curtain is still steel

Pittsburgh is 3-0 for the first time since 2010, after its 28-21 victory over Houston.

It was a full team effort, as the club asserted its dominance on both sides of the ball.

Steelers QB Roethlisberger, posted solid numbers, going 23-of-36 for 237 yards with 2 TDs, while surpassing Mike Webster for the most games played in franchise history.

The Pittsburgh defense shut out the visiting Texans in the second half, sacking Texans QB Deshaun Watson five times and intercepting him once in the third quarter.

Dominant Pound

The Cleveland Browns defense came up big on Sunday, forcing a total of five turnovers against Washington.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins ended the day responsible for four of the club's five turnovers, including three interceptions.

The Browns answered with TDs on all three of Haskins' picks, and cashed in on a field goal off a strip sack of Haskins.

Myles Garrett ended the day with 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

Justin Jefferson is not your average rookie

Even though the Vikings lost to the Tennessee Titans, rookie WR Justin Jefferson opened it up for Minnesota.

Jefferson became the first Vikings rookie with over 100 receiving yards in a half since Randy Moss in his famous Thanksgiving performance in 1998 against the Cowboys.

Jefferson ended the day with 7 receptions for 175 yards and a TD.

Go on and celebrate, rook!

