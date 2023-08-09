National Football League Bucs' Mike Evans praises former teammate Johnny Manziel for opening up Published Aug. 9, 2023 6:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In a new documentary, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel revealed that he tried to commit suicide after being cut by the team in 2016. It was news to one of his highest-profile former college teammates, now-veteran Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans has carved out a successful NFL career after rising to prominence as Manziel's primary target during the latter's Heisman Trophy campaign at Texas A&M. Now preparing for his 10th NFL season, the 2020 Super Bowl champion praised Manziel's vulnerability in a recent interview with ESPN.

"I knew he was in a very dark place; I didn't know about that," Evans said. "I care about him, but, you know, I didn't know about his suicide attempt. … I thought it was very noble of him to do what he did, 'cause it takes heart to, like, admit a lot of that stuff."

Evans did confirm that he knew some details contained in the documentary that were not public knowledge until its release. He told ESPN that he liked the film, and that he and Manziel still communicate, if infrequently.

"[Manziel was] like the first of his kind — a [20-year-old] rock star quarterback who's hanging with all celebrities," Evans told ESPN. "Like, that's like the first of his kind, so he was in a tough spot early on."

Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 following a wildly successful college career with the Aggies, said in the Netflix documentary "Untold: Johnny Football" that a drug addiction contributed to his downfall.

Manziel said he lost 40 pounds after going on a "$5 million bender." He was also in legal trouble at the time on charges he allegedly hit and threatened his then-girlfriend.

At his low point, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner tried to end his life.

"I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life," Manziel said in the documentary. "I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me."

Manziel said when he pulled the trigger the gun malfunctioned.

"Still to this day, don’t know what happened. But the gun just clicked on me," he said.

Manziel was released by the Browns in 2016 after playing 14 games in two seasons.

The 30-year-old tried several comebacks but never returned to the NFL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

