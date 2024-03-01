National Football League Buccaneers WR Mike Evans to explore free agency for first time in ten-year career Published Mar. 1, 2024 8:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tampa Bay Buccaneers long-time receiver Mike Evans is reportedly planning to hit the free-agent market this offseason, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday. Evans has spent the entirety of his ten-year NFL career in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are still in discussions with Evans, but the 30-year-old has expressed interest in exploring his options with other teams, per the report.

Evans has played 154 career games with Tampa Bay, having registered 762 catches along with 11,680 yards and 94 touchdowns during that span.

The Buccaneers selected Evans out of Texas A&M with the No. 7 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

